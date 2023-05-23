Two Rivers Gallery volunteers
The Two Rivers Art Gallery is one recipient of the Community Accelerator Grant. Here, Joyce Hiatt, Marie Alice Hurst, and Cindy Uhrich (from left to right) volunteer to hang art for the gallery reopening after renovations in January.

WENATCHEE — Unrestricted grant funding was awarded to 671 organizations in Washington, administered by Arts Fund and funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, at a $10 million total statewide.

One of the local grantees, Numerica Performing Arts Center, was awarded $11,900 for the grant written by Marissa Collins, development director for the center, who said the application process was very accessible and she was informed through Inspire Washington.



