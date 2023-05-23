The Two Rivers Art Gallery is one recipient of the Community Accelerator Grant. Here, Joyce Hiatt, Marie Alice Hurst, and Cindy Uhrich (from left to right) volunteer to hang art for the gallery reopening after renovations in January.
WENATCHEE — Unrestricted grant funding was awarded to 671 organizations in Washington, administered by Arts Fund and funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, at a $10 million total statewide.
One of the local grantees, Numerica Performing Arts Center, was awarded $11,900 for the grant written by Marissa Collins, development director for the center, who said the application process was very accessible and she was informed through Inspire Washington.
The operations grant “for us would include things like our utilities, keeping the lights on, our staff being able to put on shows and sell tickets, those kind of things to make sure our programming can be the best it can be,” Collins said.
The Grunewald Guild received $23,800 in arts funding from the Community Accelerator Grant Program.
“It’s a wonderful gift for us, coming out of the pandemic as all organizations are with general operating funds we are trying to rebuild," said Chance Voitt, acting co-director. “A lot of it goes towards, I imagine, things like arts supplies, general support on campus, housekeeping supplies, groceries, general operating funds. Not specific except helping it pay for everything.
Lacey Price, managing director of Stage Kids, said the unrestricted award of $11,900 is important because “none of these programs happen without toilet paper in the bathroom.”
“For us, we have chosen to use those funds for our staff. That’s the ingredient that makes the program possible,” Price said, calling them “role model people.”
Stage Kids funds will go to “payroll for employees and also contracted staff, productions staff, stage manager, those who work part time for 12 weeks to make the magic happen,” Price said.
Two Rivers Art Gallery also received a grant of $23,800 due to an application by treasurer Terri Timpe. Many of the application questions were about the inclusivity of LGBTQ people and people of color.
“So I wrote them this gigantic email about what the gallery was about — our philosophy,” Timpe said. “They must believe in our cause, I’ll put it that way. It doesn’t matter who you are. We don’t ask, we don’t care. If you have art we are all about that.” Two Rivers is the only non-juried gallery in North Central Washington and open to all members.
Funds will go to costs of the recent gallery renovation and recovering from a time “during the pandemic where pulling down our resources came close to the termination of Wenatchee’s artist-run nonprofit art gallery,” said Jan Theriault, president of Two Rivers.
The gallery is strictly volunteer-run by members, and Timpe said they are actively recruiting new artists, including young people through some educational partnerships with art teachers in early planning.
Another returning program is the Parking Lot Art Sale, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9, when the weather cools down for the outdoor art fair, which is open to non-members.
“Having this influx of capital is really meaningful especially moving into the summer season,” Voitt said, “to supplement the donations and fees from classes, this helps bridge the gap.”
