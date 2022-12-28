WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Musical for 2023 has been announced and it is “Shrek the Musical,” based on the 2001 film by DreamWorks Animation, and other elements of “Shrek” movie sequels. It opened with success on Broadway in 2008 after a trial run in Seattle.

The annual Hot August Nights show by Jamie Donegan Productions has also been announced as “Kinky Boots,” which is based on the 2005 British film, with a Tony and Grammy award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

