WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Musical for 2023 has been announced and it is “Shrek the Musical,” based on the 2001 film by DreamWorks Animation, and other elements of “Shrek” movie sequels. It opened with success on Broadway in 2008 after a trial run in Seattle.
The annual Hot August Nights show by Jamie Donegan Productions has also been announced as “Kinky Boots,” which is based on the 2005 British film, with a Tony and Grammy award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper.
In a two-for-one audition, Music Theatre of Wenatchee will hold auditions for both of the local productions of the stage musical theatre performances at the same time. Auditions are at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee at 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with callbacks at 6-10 p.m. the next day.
Auditions for “Shrek the Musical” include singing a bit of a song from sheet music for the roles of Shrek, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, Donkey, Dragon or ensemble characters.
Auditions for “Kinky Boots” are for people ages 18 and older, who may sing a song of their choosing, ideally a show tune or upbeat pop song.
Audition forms must be completed online to give personal information with availability for rehearsals and performance dates at https://bit.ly/3jhjCSz.
Show dates for “Shrek the Musical” are May 3-7 and May 10-13. Show dates for “Kinky Boots” are Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 10-12.
