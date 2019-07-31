Get out this Friday evening and see the art around downtown as part of August’s First Friday Art Walk, a self-guided tour of Wenatchee’s arts scene.
The monthly art walk, from 5 to 8 p.m., includes exciting new shows featuring local favorites and new works a long time in the making that will help keep you grounded while reaching for the stars.
See the mural on Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery’s building and check out inside for new works from Portland artist Erika Rier. While there, see RadarStation’s second annual “Orphans” show of salvaged thrift store art. Visit the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center for a look at a local connection to NASA’s Apollo program with some exclusive photos from Apollo 13’s splashdown and recovery.
Mela introduces photography from local pastor Johnathan Thomas on the subject of poverty — guaranteed to pull on some heart strings. And, of course, see the new work from a local favorites in all the usual venues.
And never fear, if you don’t see them all Friday, most of the exhibits will be available all month long.
Two Rivers Gallery
102 N. Columbia St. 2riversgallery.com
- Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday
- First Friday reception: 5 to 8 p.m.
The Brushstrokes of Julie Peterson
The showing features Peterson’s traditional realism, oil on canvas, linen on hardboard. Music by soft jazz duo Patric Thompson and Glenn Isaacson. Complimentary refreshments.
Julie Aynn Photography
15 Palouse St., No. 103 julieaynnphotography.com
- Regular business hours: By appointment only
- First Friday reception: 5 to 8 p.m.
NCW Baby
Julie Aynn Photography hosts NCW Baby, a baby, toddler and children’s clothing brand producing high quality and comfy clothes for little explorers in North Central Washington. Founded by local mommy Kaylee Garcia, NCW Baby aims to provide a local brand of baby and children’s attire that is symbolic of the region, playful and modern.
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery
115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
- Gallery hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
- First Friday reception: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. Erika Rier also will be at the gallery Saturday.
Erika Rier’s folk surrealism
Rier, who is from Portland, is a self-taught artist working mostly in inks and paints on paper in a style she calls folk surrealism. After years of oil painting and designing clothes, she shifted her focus to works on paper. Writing is her first love and she still secretly writes fiction.
Pan’s Grotto
3 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 2 Don@pansgrotto.com
- Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
- First Friday reception: 5-8 p.m.
Sacred symbols
Explore sacred symbols used by cave dwellers, ancient Egyptians and present day that are used to communicate emotions, connections and theological ideas. Pans Grotto will artistically explore symbols for the entire month of August.
Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
105 Palouse St., 423-4722 tumbleweedbeadco.com
- Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- First Friday reception: 5 to 8 p.m.
Jewelry by Bitterroot and Brass
Bitterroot and Brass began as a fun hobby more than two years ago and quickly became a side hustle. Phoebe Rudd found that making jewelry has been a great way to work part time from home and spend time with her new baby. She is constantly inspired by the nature that surrounds her. Originally from San Diego, she has lived in Alaska and traveled all over the world, but now calls the Methow Valley home.
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
127 S. Mission St., wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
- Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
- First Friday reception: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free admission
Blossom Days and Apollo 13
The lobby display case holds a local connection to the NASA Apollo program, telling the story of Montie Black, an East Wenatchee man who was present for the recovery of the Apollo 13 lunar capsule. In the museum’s main gallery is Blossom Days Remembered, a celebration of Apple Blossom.
Makerspace at the Museum
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center and North Central Regional Library are hosting a free makerspace the First Friday of every month. Some materials will be provided but you can also bring your own. Come check out the laser cutter, Cricut machine, 3D printer and more!
Mela
17 N. Wenatchee Ave. melacoffee.com
- Gallery hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday
- First Friday reception: 5 to 8 p.m.
‘See Poverty: A Mosaic of Need’
Johnathan Thomas is a husband, father, pastor and humanitarian photographer. His work explores the ethos of the word poverty, as experienced today. His images give a glimpse into global life and show us, lack of money is not the only poverty in the world. How would you define poverty? Join the interactive word project at Mela this month.
Ye Olde Bookshoppe
11 Palouse St., 888-6306 yeoldbooks.com
- Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- First Friday reception: 5 to 8 p.m.
S. Rose Vintage Designs
Alicia Nelson’s S. Rose Vintage Designs are one-of-a-kind vintage button jewelry and accessories created in loving memory of her daughter, Skylar Rose Nelson (March 22, 1999-Jan. 12, 2015). Twenty percent of proceeds go directly to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, afsp.org.
Lemolo Cafe & Deli
114 N. Wenatchee Ave.
- Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday though Saturday
- First Friday reception: Open until 6 p.m.
Ginger Reddington
Lemolo hosts Reddington for her annual showing at Lemolo Café. “I am still painting and enjoying every moment,” Reddington said. “I’m not quite as old as Grandma Moses but getting there. This exhibit at Lemolo will have landscapes and humor. I love the landscape I live in and laugh every day — mostly at myself.”
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce
137 N. Wenatchee Ave., 662-2116, wenatchee.org
- First Friday reception: 5 to 8 p.m.
Author Genevieve Layman
The Chamber Tasting Room welcomes Genevieve Layman, author of “Gather and Make,” a book about making plant-based projects. Make a solar art project while enjoying wines from Stemilt Creek Winery for a $10 tasting fee.
Pybus Public Market Events Center
3 N. Worthen St.
Jim Huber
Jim Huber’s exhibition of paintings currently on display in the Pybus Market Events Center runs through Aug. 17. Huber is vice president of Robert Graves Gallery. His paintings expand space as they explore the lyrical nature of vibrating color.
RadarStation
115 S. Wenatchee Ave. radarstationart.com
- First Friday reception: 5-9 p.m. Admission free.
Orphans II: Second-Hand Store Revisions
This is RadarStation’s second showing of salvaged thrift store art revised by local and national artists. It’s a 21-plus only event. The Dish of Fate includes mini second-hand store works. Ten bucks gets you a spin. Featured piece by artist David Irvine not in this show.
Numerica Performing Arts Center
123 N. Wenatchee Ave. numericapac.org
- Box office hours: noon to 5 p.m., and 90 minutes before showtime.
- Showtimes: 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 7-8, 14-15; 8 p.m. Aug. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17; 2 p.m. Aug. 10.
‘Hands on a Hardbody’
Ten contestants, four days — only one person can win the Nissan hardbody truck in this Hot August Nights musical. Directed by Jaime Donegan.
Link Transit Art Tour
Columbia Station, 664-7624, sdanko@linkstransit.com
- First Friday tour: Begins at 4:45 p.m.
Leavenworth photographer Marc Dilley
The First Friday art tour for August focuses on the work of Leavenworth photographer Marc Dilley, on exhibit at Two Rivers Gallery. Dilley combines raw images from the wilderness with an interpretation based on his own emotional impressions in the final edit to capture the splendor of the natural world.
As time allows, additional tour stops may be included. The guided tour ends at 7:10 p.m. and takes place on existing fixed-route service and stops. Guests should expect to walk short distances over uneven ground. Guests will receive a limited-edition postcard featuring local art and there will be chances to win fun prizes.