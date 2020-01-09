Nature’s secret pantry offers highly sought and tasty wild ingredients for the table. Learn more about “The Wild Foods of Spring” from award-winning author, instructor and lecturer Langdon Cook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wenatchee River Institute’s Red Barn, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth.
Take a slideshow tour of local mountains and forests with Cook, a true culinary adventurer. This patch-to-plate exploration of foraged foods — from their wild habitats to finished, delicious dishes — will have you reaching for your boots, baskets and sauté pans.
“One of the great pleasures of mushroom hunting is sleuthing out the many clues that lead to a full basket. … varieties that require putting on your detective cap and paying serious attention to the landscape. Cracking the case results in a righteous dinner,” blogs Cook.
Cook’s books include: “Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table,” a finalist for the Washington State Book Award; “The Mushroom Hunters: On the Trail of an Underground America,” winner of the 2014 Pacific Northwest Book Award; and “Fat of the Land: Adventures of a 21st Century Forager,” which The Seattle Times called “lyrical, practical and quixotic.”
Cook’s work has been nominated for two James Beard Awards (2016 and 2019), a Society for Environmental Journalists award and a Pushcart Prize. He lives in Seattle with his wife and their two children. For information on the author, go to langdoncook.com.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for community social and no-host refreshments. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. Time for a question-and-answer session and book signing follow the presentation and slideshow. This event is free with donations gratefully accepted. For information, call 548-0181 or go to wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth.