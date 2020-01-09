Cook RBE.png

Author Langdon Cook shares secrets of nature's pantry at Tuesday's "The Wild Foods of Spring" presentation at the Wenatchee River Institute's Red Barn.

 Provided photo

Nature’s secret pantry offers highly sought and tasty wild ingredients for the table. Learn more about “The Wild Foods of Spring” from award-winning author, instructor and lecturer Langdon Cook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wenatchee River Institute’s Red Barn, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth.

Take a slideshow tour of local mountains and forests with Cook, a true culinary adventurer. This patch-to-plate exploration of foraged foods — from their wild habitats to finished, delicious dishes — will have you reaching for your boots, baskets and sauté pans.

“One of the great pleasures of mushroom hunting is sleuthing out the many clues that lead to a full basket. … varieties that require putting on your detective cap and paying serious attention to the landscape. Cracking the case results in a righteous dinner,” blogs Cook.

Cook’s books include: “Upstream: Searching for Wild Salmon, from River to Table,” a finalist for the Washington State Book Award; “The Mushroom Hunters: On the Trail of an Underground America,” winner of the 2014 Pacific Northwest Book Award; and “Fat of the Land: Adventures of a 21st Century Forager,” which The Seattle Times called “lyrical, practical and quixotic.”

Cook’s work has been nominated for two James Beard Awards (2016 and 2019), a Society for Environmental Journalists award and a Pushcart Prize. He lives in Seattle with his wife and their two children. For information on the author, go to langdoncook.com.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for community social and no-host refreshments. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. Time for a question-and-answer session and book signing follow the presentation and slideshow. This event is free with donations gratefully accepted. For information, call 548-0181 or go to wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.

Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth.

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com