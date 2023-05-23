71*Peg&LudSquare 2000

Dr. A. L. Ludwick and daughter, Peggy Ludwick, in 2000.

WENATCHEE — A medical officer’s stories of World War II are told in 265 eloquent love letters to his wartime bride of two months. Book signings for “A Doctor's War: Letters and Reflections from the Frontlines of World War II” by the doctor's daughter, author Peggy Ludwick, are this weekend.

Ludwick will be at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Rufus Woods will host a Q&A, and he wrote this Art of Community feature about the book. The Q&A also features local retired surgeon Dr. Jerry Gibbons, M.D., a colleague of Lt. Col./Maj. Arthur L. Ludwick Jr., the latter of whom's letters inspired this story.

Doctors war cover

The cover of Peggy Ludwick’s book, "A Doctor's War: Letters and Reflections from the Frontlines of World War II."


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

