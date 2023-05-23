WENATCHEE — A medical officer’s stories of World War II are told in 265 eloquent love letters to his wartime bride of two months. Book signings for “A Doctor's War: Letters and Reflections from the Frontlines of World War II” by the doctor's daughter, author Peggy Ludwick, are this weekend.
Ludwick will be at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Rufus Woods will host a Q&A, and he wrote this Art of Community feature about the book. The Q&A also features local retired surgeon Dr. Jerry Gibbons, M.D., a colleague of Lt. Col./Maj. Arthur L. Ludwick Jr., the latter of whom's letters inspired this story.
The museum’s program is in partnership with the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation and is sponsored by the Rotary clubs of Chelan, Cashmere, East Wenatchee, Wenatchee, Wenatchee Confluence and Wenatchee Sunrise.
Arthur L. Ludwick Jr. served on the frontlines as an unarmed combat surgeon in WWII. He earned the Purple Heart in Tunisia and the Silver Star for “gallantry-in-action” in Italy. In Wenatchee, he was a family practice physician for more than 50 years.
Another book signing is in Leavenworth at 1 p.m. Sunday at A Book for All Seasons, 703 U.S. Highway 2, Suite B, Leavenworth.
Peggy Ludwick wrote the book based on an archive of interviews, letters, photos and military documents. Her father died in 2008 and her mother, former Chelan County Public Utility District Commissioner Jean Ludwick, died in 2013.
It was after this that Peggy began to read the letters written during her parent’s 28-month wartime separation, and spent 10 years writing the book while returning to her Wenatchee hometown in 2015.
This intimate telling of an idealistic and courageous young man’s observations of the landscapes, culture and people he encountered while treating soldiers in a bloody war is a historical account from the heart.
