SEATTLE — Participate from the comfort of home in the 35th anniversary of the Seattle Arts & Lectures (SAL) series, presented by the Seattle Times. This invitation reaches far and wide to literary-minded people interested in joining the series online.
The series was formed in 1994 and, according to its website, "in 2019/20 alone, over 29,000 SAL attendees had accessible, meaningful experiences with the foremost writers and thinkers of our time through SAL programming."
Choose from 26 digital passes in bundles of four for $100-$254. Or get single tickets and super-passes to travel to the live presentations in Seattle. All passes come with the author’s accompanying book, and are on sale at lectures.org/subscriptions.
There are 26 total online lectures to choose from between now and May 25. The complete event series is listed online. Here's a listing of authors scheduled to present in October:
Maggie O’Farrell
Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for $57
O’Farrell is a British-Irish novelist in Edinburgh, and 2020 winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction.
Review: “The story of Hamnet Shakespeare has been waiting in the shadows for over four hundred years. [In 'Hamnet'] Maggie O'Farrell brings it dazzlingly, devastatingly, into the light.” — Kamila Shamsie, The Guardian
Celeste Ng
Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. for $57
Ng is an Asian-American novelist of New York Times bestsellers and an Amazon Best Book multi-award winner.
Review: “[In 'Little Fires Everywhere,'] witnessing these two families as they commingle and clash is an utterly engrossing, often heartbreaking, deeply empathetic experience.” — Eleanor Henderson, The New York Times
Julian Aguon
Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. for $25
Aguon is an Indigenous human rights lawyer and writer from Guam.
“Skillfully balancing his individual struggles while stressing the importance of community, 'No Country for Eight-Spot Butterflies' is a call for justice and protection for the environment, one that encourages both outrage and hope.” — Alejandra Gularte, Vulture
John Irving
Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. for $63
Irving is an American writer of 13 novels and three-time National Book Award nominee.
Review: “It seems unfair to compare any novel to Irving’s previous masterpieces — 'The World According to Garp,' 'The Cider House Rules,' the splendid 'A Prayer for Owen Meany' — and by those yardsticks, 'Avenue of Mysteries' unsurprisingly falls short.” — Tayari Jones, The New York Times
Jon Meacham
Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. for $68
Meacham is an American historian, critic, editor and writer of a Pulitzer Prize winning biography.
Review: “'The Soul of America,' a thoroughly researched and smoothly written roundup of some of the worst parts of American history and how they were gradually overcome.” — Ray Locker, USA Today
