The annual Lake Chelan Bach Fest is returning for its 40th year on July 11 for a series of outdoor concerts at Riverwalk Park and nearby wineries.
The event is scheduled to bring in a total of 15 concerts, 11 live events and four virtual, according to a Bach Fest news release.
A narrated virtual musical of Hansel and Gretel will be held July 10, followed by Bach Fest’s Young Musician’s in Concert.
The Festival String Quartet will be performing at four wineries, Tunnel Hill Winery, Tsillan Cellars, Hard Row to Hoe Vineyards and Rio Vista Wines, according to the release. Bach Fest’s Noon Concert Series is set to play July 13-16 starting at noon.
Other performances include a July 16 evening show by the Tango Cowboys and a grand finale concert on July 17, according to the release. The final concert is free to all and will be held at the Riverwalk Park pavilion.
Information on additional Bach Fest eventscan be found at bachfest.org.