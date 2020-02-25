MOSES LAKE — Spokane journalist and photographer Tim Connor’s exhibit “Beautiful Wounds” runs March 6 through April 16 at the Moses Lake Museum & Art Center.
Capturing the raw beauty of the scablands, Connor spotlights the impact of floods that (more than 15,000 years later) remain evident today. His collection of photographs depicts his personal experience within the landscape and his deep passion for geology.
“In 2013, I began wandering into this surreal landscape with a heavy heart and a camera. I sought and found solace in a terrain that some would dismiss, too quickly, as barren or hostile,” he said. “It’s difficult to describe the birdsong-inflected tranquility of the vernal sagelands or the nameless wetlands beyond cellular service. It’s harder, still, to find words for why journeys into these expanses and rock-walled cathedrals have been so spiritually replenishing. … On the best days, the lines between photography and convalescence dissolve.”
An opening reception is 5-8 p.m. March 6.
In addition to Connor’s work, the event includes a presentation on geologic history by Nick Zentner, a senior lecturer at Central Washington University, a book signing by the authors of “Geologic Road Trips in Grant County” and a chance to paint some rocks.
Admission is free. The Moses Lake Museum & Art Center, 401 S. Balsam St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 am. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The center is dedicated to exploring the human and natural history of the Columbia Basin and celebrating the works of regional artists.
For details, go to wwrld.us/2vihnpl.