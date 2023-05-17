The nonprofit formed on May 11, 2022, after the Russo-Ukrainian War escalated on Feb. 24, 2022, from its beginning in 2014.
On Sunday, the group hosts a benefit concert at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Performing are Wenatchee Big Band, Wenatchee Apollo Club, Wenatchee Valley Appleaires and solo artists. Donations are accepted as a free-will offering.
Friends of Ukraine Refugees provides funding and supplies for the needs of Ukraine refugees, including housing, immigration attorneys, rent, clothes, food, basic necessities, medical care, school enrollment, ESL tutoring and interpreters, according to the website.
Twenty-one Ukrainian families arrived in North Central Washington by June 2022, and more than 50 by December 2022.
Suzi Pitts, volunteer coordinator, said “it’s a hard number to pinpoint,” but there are more than 100 Ukrainian refugees around. Matching that, the Friends of Ukraine Refugees volunteer email list has 90 people.
“We get a tremendous response. It’s clear from the community that people want to help,” Pitts said, after recently delivering a carload of baby things that were donated for a family in Moses Lake.
Another two refugees helped are now Wenatchee residents, a Ukrainian woman with a 4-year-old son, who left Kharkiv, Ukraine. It was the first city to be bombed in May 2022 and she left her husband behind for the war efforts, Pitts said. The refugees' names were not immediately available.
Fleeing to Poland by train, the mother and son then moved through five households in the Wenatchee Valley, where people offered temporary lodging, until Friends of Ukraine Refugees helped get her into a rental and paid the cost. Her son is now in Head Start, and she is working on job applications, Pitts said.
Since last June, the nonprofit has not received any government funding, just private donations. Total donations for 2022 came to $120,939, according to the year-end report.
“On the financial side, things have really slowed down,” Pitts said.
At the high point, the nonprofit was paying the rent for 16 refugee families, and is down to 10 families in May. Without the income, the nonprofit is trying to get current families off rent support.
“We do what we can with what we have,” Pitts said. “Honestly, I can’t even imagine what it would be like to go to another country where I don’t speak the language and try to figure out how to work and live and become legal to stay on the right side of the law."
The soloists for the fundraiser concert include Susie Schell-Dietsch, Margaret Scott, and Judy Kelts, all from First United Methodist Church, who will play piano. The Bernie Schell Trio includes Marilyn Barry on organ, vocalist Ruth Dagg, and Bernie Schell on clarinet.
