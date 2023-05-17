Friends of Ukrainian Refugees

Two Ukrainian children in Wenatchee accept bicycle donations for them and their cousins from Friends of Ukraine Refugees. The children's identities were not immediately available. 

WENATCHEE — People can be a friend to Ukrainian refugees by attending a local concert this weekend, "Music for the Refugees." 

Friends of Ukraine Refugees organized last year’s concert featuring GladSong choir, which raised $22,930 to support Ukrainian refugees in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.  



