Ye Olde Bookshoppe:, 11 Palouse St., hosts The Darkest Moon Trunk Show, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14 and a book signing with author Alainna MacPherson is 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21. The shop also offers palm and tarot readings from 5-8 p.m. Fridays and open mic nights at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: Coyote’s Corner Drop in Art Class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8. The event is free. “Matters of the Heart,” a hands-on dissection lab for children ages 9 and up, is from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 15. The cost is $35. Pre-registration is required. For information go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery: Clayton Chaney of the Show Ponies performs at 7:30 p.m Feb. 9. Tickets are $10. Go to the gallery’s Facebook page for details. A basket weaving class is at 2 p.m Feb. 15 and a rainbow creation class is at 2 p.m. Feb. 22. Classes cost $35. To register, go to prettynicecreations.com/event.