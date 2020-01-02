Beyond First Friday
More events coming in mid-January
Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., hosts an open mic night at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and palm and tarot card readings from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., has several events planned this month. They include:
- A double feature Environmental Film & Speaker Series is 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14. The two documentaries are “Protected” by Tim Palmer and “The Passage” by Nate Dappen.
- Get Lit! Light Shards, a MakerSpace workshop on using circuitry to wire an acrylic light to a base, is 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15. The adults-only class is $30 for members or $35 for nonmembers, which covers materials and one glass of wine.
- Members Only Exhibit Opening: Hartsfield Family Quilt Collection, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
- Martin Luther King Multicultural Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18. The free event celebrates the diversity of the region.
- Environmental Film & Speaker Series continues with “The Eagle Huntress” from 7 to 9 p.m Jan. 28.
To register for the classes or or for information, go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
WVC MAC Gallery, WVC Music and Art Center, 1300 Fifth St., opens San Francisco Bay area artist Adele Crawford’s “Revised Editions” Jan. 6. Crawford deconstructs found books and transforms them into beautiful sculptural and wall-based objects. The installation includes more than 1,000 flowers and other pieces, all made from four reference books — two 100-plus year-old dictionaries and two world atlases. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., hosts a second Saturday tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 11, featuring Chris Daniel Winery. For information go to wenatchee.org.
— Kasey Koski, Wenatchee First Fridays