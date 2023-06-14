Outdoor concerts and festivals are back: Here are nine in WA this summer (copy)

Beyond Wonderland is set to bring its slate of EDM stars back to The Gorge Amphitheatre.

GEORGE — Beyond Wonderland is a west coast electronic dance music festival with pyrotechnics and performers, organized by Insomniac events since 2013. It returns to The Gorge Amphitheatre, with about 60 DJs/producers on three stages for two days at 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy.

Tickets are $149-$439 online at livenation.com by searching for the Gorge. As of Wednesday, all single-day passes and some camping slots were sold out. Here's more about the lineup of DJs and producers for Beyond Wonderland 2023:



