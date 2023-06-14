GEORGE — Beyond Wonderland is a west coast electronic dance music festival with pyrotechnics and performers, organized by Insomniac events since 2013. It returns to The Gorge Amphitheatre, with about 60 DJs/producers on three stages for two days at 754 Silica Road NW, Quincy.
Tickets are $149-$439 online at livenation.com by searching for the Gorge. As of Wednesday, all single-day passes and some camping slots were sold out. Here's more about the lineup of DJs and producers for Beyond Wonderland 2023:
Saturday, June 17
Queen’s Valley stage:
- ARMNHMR: Los Angeles based duo Joseph Chung and Joseph Abella with a global fanbase for their bass drops.
- Dillon Francis: Since the early 2010s, he has made dance music, rap tracks and reggaetón. Other creative projects include an animated TV show and clothing line.
- DJ Alex Bosi: A Seattle native who blends genres of hip hop and EDM at the turntables for two decades.
- KX5: A collaboration between Grammy-nominated artists deadmau5 and Kaskade.
- NITTI: A Latin Grammy Award winning producer and world-renowned DJ who makes electronic music with A-listers.
- Pauline Herr: A producer, singer and DJ with a love of trap, wave, future bass and emotionally charged vocals who released an EP “Monarch” in 2023.
- SLANDER: The American DJ duo of Derek Andersen and Scott Land from Los Angeles makes a subgenre of “heaven trap.”
- Timmy Trumpet: Award-winning, multi-platinum selling recording artist, DJ, producer and live instrumentalist.
- Zomboy: Joshua Mellody is a sound engineer playing dubstep to drum ‘n’ bass and electro-house music.
Cheshire Woods stage:
- Flosstradamus: Curt Cameruci is a Los Angeles-based DJ and producer who has collaborated with Major Lazer, Post Malone and Lil’ John.
- Hairitage: The bearded DJ rose to prominence through the pandemic with a blend of hip-hop meets bass signature compositions.
- Justin Hawkes: An innovative solo DJ project from the producer of Flite in drum and bass electronic music.
- Kai Wachi (Sunset Set): The Boise-based creative bridges different styles of sound design with hip-hop signatures.
- Luci (DJ Set): A queer singer, songwriter, producer and performer with bass-boosted soundscapes of alt-pop dance music.
- Nghtmre: Tyler Marenyi of Los Angeles is well-known in both EDM and hip-hop for his unorthodox sound design.
- Ove: Anders Larsen of Las Vegas has a reputation for high-energy performances and unique sounds.
- Ravenscoon: Paul Conversano of San Francisco by way of Atlanta, Georgia, combines influences of death metal, hip-hop and punk rock with experimental bass music.
- Ray Volpe: EDM.com’s 2022 artist has a successful EP “Rise of the Volpetron” and a popular single in “Laserbeam.”
- Saymyname: Dayvid Lundie-Sherman of Humboldt, California, fuses hardstyle with trap music, called hardtrap.
- Sub Focus: Nick Douwma went from the underground to become a global dance music star of drum and bass.
Caterpillar’s Garden stage:
- Blossom: A London-born, Phoenix, Arizona-raised talent with assertive house productions following classical training.
- Eli Brown: A touring DJ and producer in the house music world with radio success.
- Kaleena Zanders: A prolific vocalist, songwriter, DJ and entertainer with gospel influenced sounds as a black, queer, house vocalist.
- Kendoll: A fast rising act in EDM with various label releases.
- Malaa: Concealing his face in a balaclava, the mysterious DJ’s output dates to 2015 in affiliation with Pardon My French.
- Martin Ikin: Since 1991, the DJ and producer has been known as DJ Mayhem, Soul Purpose, Indigo and Migrant.
- San Pacho: A music artist born in Croatia who launched in 2019 with tech house/club house music.
- Testpilot: The techo-based alias of Joel Zimmerman of Deadmau5.
- Wax Motif: The Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Daniel Chien has musical house influences like R&B, disco and U.K. bass with a 2022 debut album “House of Wax.”
Sunday, June 18
Queen’s Valley stage:
- Afrojack: The Grammy Award-winning DJ was named one of the 50 Most Important People in EDM by Rolling Stone.
- Audien: A Grammy-nominated producer who uses uplifting melodies in the progressive house genre as a festival mainstay.
- Hyperfunk
- Joyride: An English DJ with a rambunctious, bass-heavy fusion of garage, house and trap music since 2015.
- Marshmello: A masked Grammy-nominated artist with chart-topping singles and collaborations with over 13 billion streams on Spotify alone.
- RemK: A 21-year old DJ/producer from Long Beach, California.
- Said the Sky: Colorado-based EDM musician Trevor Christensen emerged in the mid-2010s and debuted an album”Wide-Eyed” in 2018.
- Ship Wrek: The duo of Tripp Churchill and Collin Maguire came together in Los Angeles in 2019 with high-energy DJ sets.
- Subtronics: Jesse Kardon of Philadelphia has toured and headlined festival stages since discovering dubstep.
- Whipped Cream: Caroline Cecil is based on Vancouver Island with a genre-transcendent style of music on a 2017 EP called “Persistence.”
Cheshire Woods stage:
- Andy C: A DJ in the U.K. since the dawn of the drum ‘n’ bass evolution from hardcore techno in the ‘90s.
- GLTY: A Seattle-native in the bass music scene.
- HVDES: A next-gen artist in electronic rock music with roots in the local alternative and punk scenes and as a classical pianist.
- Jessica Audiffred: From Mexico City, she has established a niche style in the bass and trap genres as a producer, live performer and music instructor.
- Mersiv: Anderson Benoit Gallegos has developed an EDM style since 2015 with therapeutic sounds in a freeform genre.
- Mortals: A duo from Seattle making EDM.
- Riot Ten: An EDM artist from El Paso, Texas, who started at age 22 and has released hits and toured widely.
- Shlump: A US based DJ and producer in a dubstep EDM style.
- SubDocta: Preston Charles came onto the EDM scene in 2017 with his own brand dubbed “west coast wobble.”
- Valentino Khan: The Los Angeles-based DJ released the EP “House Party” to debut #1 on Apple Music Dance Charts and produces for high-profile artists.
- Virtual Riot: German producer Valentin Brunn signed to Disciple Recordings with classical musicality in EDM.
Caterpillar’s Garden stage:
- Born Dirty: From France and the U.K., he emerged to the EDM scene a few years ago with his own label, Way Way Records, and his tracks have gained more than 21.1 million streams.
- CID B2B Joshwa: New York City-based CID learned to DJ at age 11 and has two Grammy nominations and many dance music festival performances. Joshwa is a U.K.-based DJ and producer with crowd favorite singles.
- Gene Farris: A Chicago house music legend for decades, a go-to collaborator, self-taught engineer and producer with a breakout label, Farris Wheel records.
- Hannah Wants: From self-taught turntablist to global star in a decade, she is a major player on the international scene.
- James Hype: One of the U.K.’s dance floor cornerstones with half a billion streams worldwide.
- Miane: Based in Ibiza, with hard work and talent she has a DIY approach to DJ work and producing with black voices.
- Sam Divine: A member of Ibiza’s Defected, the U.K. house music artist tours globally, playing 21 festivals in 2019 alone.
- Tony H: Anthony Henderson is a Panamanian tech house, deep house, melodic house and techno DJ with his own label Late Night Munchies.
- Walker & Royce: Sam Walker and Gavin Royce paired in 2011 with indie dance and deep house synth music.