Steve Winter tiger photo

Photographer Steve Winter's mission is to share the beauty of big cats and work to save them.

 Provided photo/Steve Winter

WENATCHEE — Tigers in India, snow leopards in the Himalayas, jaguars in Brazil, cougars in America — National Geographic explorer Steve Winter has specialized in photographing big cats for over two decades. At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, he presents at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Tickets are $24-$34 and can be purchased at the PAC box office or online at numericapac.org.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

