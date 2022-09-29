WENATCHEE — Tigers in India, snow leopards in the Himalayas, jaguars in Brazil, cougars in America — National Geographic explorer Steve Winter has specialized in photographing big cats for over two decades. At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, he presents at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Tickets are $24-$34 and can be purchased at the PAC box office or online at numericapac.org.
Nat Geo has published Winter’s photography book,“Tigers Forever: Saving the World’s Most Endangered Cat,” with text by Sharon Guynup. Winter’s work has earned various awards, including BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Picture of the Year International’s Global Vision Award and the World Press Photo in the nature story category.
A century ago, 100,000 tigers roamed 31 countries. Now, there are approximately 3,500 tigers left in six countries.
“When we save animals with these wide-ranging habitats, we can actually help save us,” Winter said in a 2019 interview with the The Chautauquan Daily in New York. “If we can save big cats, we can help save ourselves. Where there’s life, there’s hope. The time to act is now.”
