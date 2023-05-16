WENATCHEE — Millennial comedian and former financial advisor Matthew Broussard’s parents are a chemist and microbiologist, so his jokes verge on the scientific.
“My biggest dream is to perform at an OBGYN convention,” he said on the show "Conan" on TBS.
Broussard will perform stand-up comedy at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, as part of the Black Box Comedy Series. Tickets are $29 online at numericapac.org or by calling (509)-663-2787.
He has also performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle," Comedy Central's "The Half Hour" and MTV2. On screen, he appears in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The League,” “The Mindy Project” and the film “Here Today.”
In a YouTube comedy set, he said that as a man, he will explain the intrauterine device “with more confidence, but less accuracy.”
“It’s crazy with medical history how many major medical breakthroughs were by accident,” he said, before telling stories about penicillin and Viagra.
“I’m worried about hair loss recently because I’m 34, which is how old my dad was when he was my age,” he said.
He also joked about “cancel culture,” being jealous of what other comedians used to get away with as he said, “I’m not woke. I’m progressive, not woke.”
“I’m not a Trump guy, despite looking like all of his sons combined,” Broussard said on stage. “I’ll do one more medical joke otherwise this legally becomes a symposium."
