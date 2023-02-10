Birds of Play

Birds of Play band members from left to right: Anneke Dean, Jack Tolan, Alex Paul and Eric Shedd played a concert at Sheridan Opera House in Telluride, Colorado, last February, for the release of "Murmurations Vol. 2."

 Provided photo/Sarah Schwab

LEAVENWORTH — Inspired by the wilds of Colorado where they are based, the band Birds of Play has toured further since forming four years ago. One of their musicians, Alex Paul, said their musical style is “both delicate and playful and intimate and fun and joyous.”

Birds of Play will perform at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.



