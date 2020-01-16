Wenatchee
Join Seattle-based soul punk band Down North 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 for an intimate black box concert experience that brings the audience and performer onto the same stage at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Vocalist Anthony Briscoe combines emotive vocal expressions and style with ballet-trained dancing that steals the spotlight, while Nick Quiller explores the chromatic range of his fretboard with artistry and depth. Bassist Brandon Storms blends deep synth with slap and pop bass lines and Conrad Real builds a foundation of rhythm through his intensity, strength and powerful chops.
Down North's music has been featured on MTV’s "Real World." The group has performed at Bumbershoot and SXSW.
General admission is $22 or $130 for a VIP table. For information or to purchase tickets, visit numericapac.org or call 663-2787.
— Cala Flamond, World staff