LEAVENWORTH — Born in the northern Urals of Russia, Galina Bosaya now lives in Leavenworth where she makes music with her husband Vadim Zariuta, a sound producer and guitarist.

They have several scheduled performances together under the name BOSAYA, which means existential freedom. She says “it is also the last name of my grandfather and my ancestors, whom I remember and honor their memory and traditions. Our music is indie pop, but our audience says it’s like a big celebration from outer space, I think because my very high voice takes them off the ground.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

