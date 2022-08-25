LEAVENWORTH — Born in the northern Urals of Russia, Galina Bosaya now lives in Leavenworth where she makes music with her husband Vadim Zariuta, a sound producer and guitarist.
They have several scheduled performances together under the name BOSAYA, which means existential freedom. She says “it is also the last name of my grandfather and my ancestors, whom I remember and honor their memory and traditions. Our music is indie pop, but our audience says it’s like a big celebration from outer space, I think because my very high voice takes them off the ground.”
“By the way, I do believe in extraterrestrial life,” writes Bosaya in an email. “When I was 7, I saw a large saucer with white lights. My parents woke me up that night and brought me to the window. Many of our neighbors woke up as well and this bright event made a huge impression on me. People in our town still talk about it to this day.”
Some of her earliest musical idols were Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Christina Aguilera, and now she appreciates young artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Tate.
Bosaya has had a conviction to dedicate her life to music since childhood. She also dreamed of being a ballerina, but instead she found a way “to create my own voice style that would be as subtle and flexible as ballet.”
Of her family, she says it is interesting “that it has three religious backgrounds. My grandfather is half Polish-half Ukrainian and Catholic, my mother is Orthodox, and my father is Muslim, and everyone somehow got along.”
In her journey from Russia to Washington, it was about 10 years ago when a collaboration between Bosaya and Wenatchee-based country singer Troy Lindsey first brought her to the United States for them to record the album “Cold Emotion” together. Bosaya began to travel more often to give concerts in Washington state, record albums and music videos, and she even performed at Burning Man festival in Nevada.
Since arriving to Leavenworth in 2019, Bosaya and Zariuta have applied for a talent green card. She says that during this time was the interference of the pandemic, and then the war between Russian and Ukraine broke down.
“War is a defeat for humanity, and in my heart, there is only one true religion — love, and if my voice and my music can unite more people on earth and affect the high vibrations of the earth, then my life on this planet is not in vain.” writes Galina Bosaya, and that “it doesn’t matter what your profession is, the main thing is to form happiness and love around you, because life goes by quickly.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone