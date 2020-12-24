“There’s no music scene out there,” said Conner Faulkner, talking by phone from Los Angeles about his hometown of Wenatchee. That’s why the 25-year-old artist, known professionally as “Dyve,” moved to L.A. to follow his career goals.
The first step on his continuing journey to fame: Sleeping in a car for three months.
It was a self-funded tour in Portland with no money, he said. “The biggest challenge for artists is the uncertainty.”
“There were some nights I was really cold; I had like three hoodies on,” he said. The experience, though, helped Faulkner to build a fan base and learn how to sell his music.
Faulkner explains part of his music career in “Business,” one of his 2020 singles. “I’m here to make sure I can retire my parents, purchase my momma a mansion … when I come back from L.A.”
His most recent success came after he released the single “That’s My S***,” in July. He has amassed over 700,000 Spotify streams since its release.
Part of the song’s popularity is due to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sharing Faulkner’s new jam on his Instagram, which has 205 million followers. Johnson also added the song to his “Dwayne Johnson’s Progress Workout Playlist,” which features only 35 songs.
Forbes shared an article on Johnson’s new playlist as well. Faulkner said he now has listeners visiting his Spotify from around the world.
Seeing Johnson’s follow on Instagram “was just so crazy,” he said. Watching thousands of new song streams come in has been “nuts.”
“It’s still goin’ up every single day,” he said. There are roughly 25,000 people who now have a Dyve song on their playlists.
People have spent a combined total of nearly 18,000 hours listening to Faulkner’s music this year on Spotify as of Dec. 2, according to annual Spotify data.
Breaking into the L.A. music scene is difficult but very guiding, he said. There are so many people there creating music and every new artist is an opportunity to learn or collaborate with.
“If you play it right, L.A. kind of gives you what you need,” he said.
The difference between L.A. and North Central Washington is the amount of people and how much is going on. Every other person in L.A. is in the music industry, or so it seems, and there are shows on a nightly basis.
Those looking to check out local music have opportunities every day, he said. The Pacific Northwest music scene does not compare, “which is something I hope I can change one day,” he said.
Faulkner does still appreciate his hometown roots. “Wenatchee is one of the best places in the world; I’m back there whenever I can be,” he said.
From a young age, Faulkner has always loved music and participated in various musicals while growing up in Wenatchee. It took a good four or five years of learning how to sing in choir until mom stopped cringing at missed notes, he said.
As a college graduation present, Faulkner’s parents bought him a laptop with Logic Pro music software for producing songs. That’s when he started learning how to mix, master, record and “do everything.”
One of Faulkner’s most life-changing moments as a developing artist was in 2017, after he finished a show in Walla Walla and saw, for the first time, that he had followers. A pair of 11-year-olds came up and said how they were the “biggest fans of my music,” he said.
“I started thinking, ‘Wow, my music is actually reaching people; it’s actually touching people,’” he said. “That really pushed a drive in me.”
Faulkner said he still has days where he asks himself, “Is this going to take off? Is this going to happen.” The biggest struggle, even though things are going really well right now, is this daily mental battle of trying to keep a positive mindset.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “I got a couple big things in the works.”
Faulkner’s music can be found on various streaming sites including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Google Play.