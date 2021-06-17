Why use a clock when one can simply listen for the four-times-daily steam-powered screech? That’s the way many used to tell time in Cashmere, back when the Schmitten Lumber Co. was in operation.
The mill used a whistle as a way of keeping time for workers during its 71 years in business before being sold in 1973. Daily whistles could be heard at 7 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The museum received a donation of these whistles on May 26 and will be creating a display to honor those who used to work at the mill.
“It was a watch-less town,” said Rollie Schmitten, who grew up in Cashmere. His grandparents and great-grandparents ran the lumber company.
A lot of people did not have watches back in the 1920s when Schmitten Lumber was in its infancy. The mill’s daily whistles blew along Sunset Highway, west of town, and never never missed a time, Schmitten said. They could be heard from Monitor to Dryden.
The mill also used smaller whistles to report wood deliveries, he said.
Schmitten used the 7 a.m. whistle as a reminder to get ready for school, the 12 p.m. for recess and the 4 p.m. as a way of making sure he got home in time without getting in trouble for staying out too late. “I never had a watch until I went to college,” he said.
Schmitten had a chance to work as an apprentice with the whistleblower himself, Ralph Ethridge, while growing up in Cashmere.
Ethridge was an employee who started at the mill around 1939 and was responsible for blowing the daily whistle at the right time, he said.
Employees at the mill called Ethridge the “engineer,” he said. Ethridge provided electrical service for the mill as well as operated a wood drying kiln.
Cashmere Museum director Nicky Clennon is hoping to power up the whistles again on Founders’ Day, scheduled from June 25-26. The whistles are so loud that a noise ordinance must first be OK’d by the city of Cashmere.
The plan is to have a display set up in the museum for the whistles within the next more or so, she said.
These whistles are exciting to have in the museum because it can help represent the 1900s time period, she said. The lumber company was a big part of the community’s economy and culture.The mill whistles helped to make Cashmere what it is today, she said.
“I’m looking forward to having a place they’re honored in the museum,” Clennon said.