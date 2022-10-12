Brittany Jean Pearl Theater

Singer-songwriter Brittany Jean performs at the Pearl Theater in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She plays two upcoming shows, including Friday at Pybus Public Market.

 Provided photo/Sue Wilson

WENATCHEE — Singer-songwriter Brittany Jean Walker has released five full-length albums, all recorded in Nashville. Raised in Illinois, she has lived in Brewster since 2013, performing at local venues with an uplifting voice and acoustic guitar. Her upcoming performances are at Pybus Public Market and Succession Wines.

The inspiration for each song is different for Walker, who said she always tries to write the lyrics first. “If there’s a story that has caught my ear or I’ve met someone, I like to write a song about them, or what have you,” she said in a phone interview last week. “I love story. I love meeting people who don’t realize how beautiful they are and capturing that.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

