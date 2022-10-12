WENATCHEE — Singer-songwriter Brittany Jean Walker has released five full-length albums, all recorded in Nashville. Raised in Illinois, she has lived in Brewster since 2013, performing at local venues with an uplifting voice and acoustic guitar. Her upcoming performances are at Pybus Public Market and Succession Wines.
The inspiration for each song is different for Walker, who said she always tries to write the lyrics first. “If there’s a story that has caught my ear or I’ve met someone, I like to write a song about them, or what have you,” she said in a phone interview last week. “I love story. I love meeting people who don’t realize how beautiful they are and capturing that.”
Some of her songs are on the somber side including “Smoke and Mirrors” about the secret soldiers of Benghazi in 2012, as told in the movie “13 Hours.” Another song called “Wildfire” was written in 2014 about the Carlton Complex wildfire, which burned 256,108 acres in Okanogan County.
She wrote a song about a trip to visit Mount Rushmore, where she met veteran Brad Livingston and his service dog Roxy that wore a vest that said "patriot assistant." While talking to Walker, the dog stood on Livingston’s foot to comfort him in a moment when a helicopter was flying overhead, which can make him feel displaced and threatened. Walker’s empathy and musical ability combine in patriotic tribute for stories like this.
The 2013 album “Whispered Stories” presents her first songs in the serious musical pursuit. It is special for being crowd-funded by family, friends and fans.
The 2016 album “Leavin’ Home” covers the period when her family moved from Illinois to Brewster, a time when she said, “I felt we were stepping into an unknown.”
Walker said 2018’s “Wander with Me” album is an invitation just like it sounds — from a musician “inviting you inside, opening the door for you to come along with them, to listen. We’re all on a journey together.”
A collection of love songs on the 2020 album “All the Love” includes a few favorites like “Landslide,” “Please Come to Boston,” “Vincent” and “Never Enough,” as well as originals by Walker.
Walker said it was a challenge and disappointment when tours were canceled due to the COVID pandemic since "both years were kind of terrible, as everyone knows. So I was encouraged — I couldn’t control where I performed — but I could channel my focus somewhere else, and that was a Christmas album.”
So 2021’s release of “Wintertide” includes half cover songs of familiar Christmas songs or hymns, as well as original songs.
Walker's albums can be purchased as CDs or found on music streaming sites like Spotify, or her website, bjeanmusic.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone