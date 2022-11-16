WENATCHEE — On the day before Washington state shut down for the pandemic in March 2020, bronze artist James “Jim” Moore had just gotten the occupancy certificate for an art studio he built on a one-third-acre of land in Wenatchee.

This initially caused him some panic, but he said, “it didn’t take long for the galleries I’m represented by to shift their way of doing business. Some went to online platforms and individual appointments with clients. Sales started to pick up. It’s the busiest two years I’ve ever had in my career and totally unexpected.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

