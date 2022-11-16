Jim Moore, Wenatchee, welds parts of a bronze sculpture he calls Crescendo at his local workshop Nov. 10. The kingfisher in the foreground will go on top of the arc he is building. The finished piece, nearly 6 feet tall, costs $15,000. Moore recently moved to Wenatchee from Fort Collins, Colorado, to continue his 22-year-old bronze sculpting business.
Jim Moore carves a bear out of oil-based clay on Nov. 10. The bear will sit on the top of an urn, one of the newer product lines he makes. Moore says he has recycled the 300-400 pounds of clay he uses for 15 years.
WENATCHEE — On the day before Washington state shut down for the pandemic in March 2020, bronze artist James “Jim” Moore had just gotten the occupancy certificate for an art studio he built on a one-third-acre of land in Wenatchee.
This initially caused him some panic, but he said, “it didn’t take long for the galleries I’m represented by to shift their way of doing business. Some went to online platforms and individual appointments with clients. Sales started to pick up. It’s the busiest two years I’ve ever had in my career and totally unexpected.”
It’s a love story that brought Moore, 55, from Fort Collins, Colorado to North Central Washington — after meeting online three years ago, he started coming to the area to date and eventually marry his wife, Rebecca Valentine. They enjoy a bike ride around the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail together.
Moore is involved with the Wenatchee Row and Paddle Club, which he calls an awesome asset to the community because of his love for water. Plus, “it’s 30 minutes to the literal wilderness,” Moore said.
His interest in sculpture began at the age of 16, attending high school in Loveland, Colorado which he said is “a Western mecca for bronze sculptures because there’s foundries and a lot of sculptors who live there."
Moore’s father has always encouraged the pursuit of arts, and eventually became his business manager after his own retirement. And his mother has a practical mind which influenced him to get a degree from the University of Northern Colorado for teaching education, which led to a 15-year career in public schools teaching art.
He said, “while working with students in classrooms I’d have a little sculpture in the corner. A show here and there.”
Now, as a full-time artist for 14 years, he spends eight to 10 hours a day in the studio, until he is finished or tired.
Moore is drawn to sculpture that has a functional nature. In college this was ceramics, such as studio pottery, bowls, cups and mugs, which he is drawn to for a love of making beautiful things that are also useful. Since working in bronze, he has become recognized for creating garden bells with an Asian aesthetic and Western wildlife themes. While serving in the Navy stationed in Japan, he saw the big temple bells there.
“I’ve seen bells all around the world,” said Moore, “the bell is a ubiquitous form used for ceremonial purposes around the world for the purpose of gathering people together for all kinds of reasons.”
The bronze bells he makes have a deep, resonant gong-type sound.
One logistical challenge of moving is that it is further from where the metal product is produced, but Moore chooses to work with the same foundries who pour his metals and then ship it to him. Up to this point, Moore has hoped to transition more of his market to the Northwest, but he said it may be a long process to make connections, while not inclined to change his gallery representation.
When asked to compare the aesthetic of the Central Western states (New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming) to the Pacific Northwest, he said the PNW has a pretty strong contemporary element with more ceramics and glass up here. There’s also not as much Western and traditional art as part of the scene.
