WENATCHEE — An inseparable bond exists between the members of Argonaut & Wasp, who have been performing upbeat dance-rock since 2013. The New York City band, touring behind its debut album titled “Starlight!” and about 30 other original songs under its belt, will make a stop in Wenatchee on Saturday as part of Numerica Performing Arts Center’s main season.
Argonaut & Wasp’s fan base is mostly 24-34 years old, made up of an interesting crossover of indie rock scene followers and house-oriented concertgoers.
Lead singer and guitarist Trey Schibler said he and two of the three other members of the band — Alec Donkin on bass and Theodore Klein on vocals and keyboard — met while attending the University of Vermont.
"We were doing all sorts of stuff — experimenting and figuring out our sound and how we wanted to figure out how to present ourselves," Schibler said by phone last week from Dallas, Texas, before heading to Chicago.
This experimental performance phase happened for them in a combination of performances at house shows and also in opportunities to open for bands on a popular tour pipeline from the Eastern states to Canada.
Drummer Chris Corsico joined the band when they moved to New York City in 2015.
One challenge of their current tour, Schibler said, is that it was scheduled without plans to release new music, while the band negotiates a second phase of a contract with their record label. To bring something different to concerts, Argonaut & Wasp is producing cool visuals and playing older songs that people might not have heard before.
“What we are looking forward to the most is honestly, like, getting to some of these places we haven't played before. Wenatchee's a great example of that,” Schibler said.
