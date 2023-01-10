The majority of travelers to Lake Chelan Winterfest in January come from the Puget Sound region, with approximately 1,500 people hosted annually, said Mike Steele, Chelan Chamber of Commerce executive director.
An all-access button for $10 is your pass to Lake Chelan's winter wonderland from Jan. 13-22.
CHELAN — A $10 button is worth a lot of value at Lake Chelan Winterfest, this 2023. Button offers are valid Jan. 13-22 for admission to select events and at participating restaurants, wineries, and shopping businesses that offer discounts.
“Winterfest in some form or fashion has been going on for 26 to 27 years,” with a rebranding event in 2008, said Mike Steele, Chelan Chamber of Commerce executive director. The January event boosts sales for local shops “to make the hump over the last quarter” with a reported 44% increase in occupancy and lodging tax collection for this month alone, Steele said. The majority of travelers to Winterfest come from the Puget Sound region, with approximately 1,500 people hosted annually.
Winterfest buttons can be purchased in advance online for $10 at lakechelan.com/winterfest or in person for $12 at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, 216 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, or the Lake Chelan Visitor Center, 10 Wapato Point Parkway, Unit D, Manson.
Live music will play at the Wapato Point Resort Stage near the "Ice Bar" in downtown Chelan. The bar, sponsored by North Cascades Bank, is open from 5-10 p.m. on Jan. 13, from 12-10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 15. Drink tickets are one for $7, four for $26 and eight for $50.
Specialty drinks, such as a Bloody Mary bar by Bloody Good Company, will be served at the Ice Bar around noon. On Sunday, admission is $75 for one of two sessions of a "Bubble Brunch" with sparkling wines from six local award-winning wineries, plus appetizers from Even Keel Roadhouse.
The Wine Walk along E. Woodin Ave. in Chelan is on Saturday from 12-6 p.m. for $60 admission, and includes 10 tasting tickets and a Winterfest button. Wineries will be set up to pour tastings at 13 local businesses, including RE/MAX Advantage, Main Street Gallery, Whaley’s General Store, LakeLife Chelan, The Shirt Shop, Lake Chelan Sports, Posh Boutique, Woody’s Classic Man, Coldwell Banker, Frenchie’s Flutes & Flyers, Lush, Spirals and Starry Owl storefronts.
A market with numerous vendors will be held in Chelan on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Confirmed participants include: Wapato Point Resort, North Cascades Bank, Renewal by Anderson, Moro's Food LLC, Chelan High School GSA, Noe Fresh, Lake Chelan Rotary, Lake Chelan Rotary-Youth Exchange, Lake Chelan Arts Council, C & H Farms, Cultivate Farms Co., Burnt Ginger Studios, The Crystal Chameleon, Elevate Aesthetics + IV Bar, Community Center at Lake Chelan and Woody Photo Booth.
Family-friendly fun is also part of the experience. Winterfest’s ice theme continues with a sledding ice slide made of 10,000 pounds of ice and ice sculptures to discover for photo opportunities. Families can also hunt for the animated monster of Lake Chelan, Tsilly, in a scavenger hunt, using the map inside The Wenatchee World's insert guide. More information is online at the event site.
An all-ages space near the stage allows everyone to gather for music performances by Owen Barnhart, Crissy Alexander and the Fred Bauer Band, Jim Basnight, Glenn Snyder, DJ Indica, The Skiffs and more, near E. Woodin Ave. and S. Emerson St. in Chelan.
In preparation for the “massive” beach bonfire that will warm up the average of 3,000 bold participants of the 5th annual Viki Downey Polar Bear Swim at 1 p.m. Sunday in Manson, local Christmas trees are being collected for the bonfire. This will be followed by a fireworks show at 6:30 p.m. over Lake Chelan.
