CHELAN — A $10 button is worth a lot of value at Lake Chelan Winterfest, this 2023. Button offers are valid Jan. 13-22 for admission to select events and at participating restaurants, wineries, and shopping businesses that offer discounts.

“Winterfest in some form or fashion has been going on for 26 to 27 years,” with a rebranding event in 2008, said Mike Steele, Chelan Chamber of Commerce executive director. The January event boosts sales for local shops “to make the hump over the last quarter” with a reported 44% increase in occupancy and lodging tax collection for this month alone, Steele said. The majority of travelers to Winterfest come from the Puget Sound region, with approximately 1,500 people hosted annually.



