Michael and Adele Little Caemmerer

A glaze inspired this series of ceramics and paintings by Michael and Adele Little Caemmerer showing at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery this month.

 Provided photo/Collapse Gallery

WENATCHEE — Michael and Adele Little Caemmerer of Plain are showing a combined exhibit of paintings and ceramics at Collapse Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. Married for 34 years, the Caemmerers have never before thought of doing the art thing together, but they did really enjoy working collaboratively this way for the exhibit called “Co:lab.”

Adele is a visual artist who has shown her work quite a bit, including group shows at Cafe Mela and Collapse, and a solo show at the MAC gallery on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. Michael makes ceramics, which he sells at markets and online. This is his first gallery exhibit — pairing pottery work with Adele’s paintings.



