SOAP LAKE — Auditions will be held for Masquers Theater presentation of “Present Laughter” at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19 at the Theater in Soap Lake.
Noel Coward’s third-best-known play, “Present Laughter,” is a comic play written in 1939 and recently revived on Broadway.
Justin Rowland will direct and bring to the stage the lighthearted farce of an aging and self-obsessed comic actor who must cope with women who want to seduce him, the demands of his secretary and ex-wife, and a crazed young playwright all while overcoming his impending mid-life crisis.
The cast for these roles will include six women ages 20-70 and five men 20-60. Those interested in stage crew or stage managerial work are asked to attend the auditions.
The show will open April 17 and run Friday and Saturday nights with Sunday matinees through May 3. For more information, contact Justin Rowland at 989-2297.
— Cala Flamond, World staff