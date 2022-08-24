Paperboys in concert

Canadian band "The Paperboys" will perform their brand of eclectic, energetic folk music Saturday on the Meadow Stage at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.

 Provided photo

LEAVENWORTH — The Paperboys and Locarno are two bands with the same lead singer, Tom Landa. Both musical groups play at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. this Saturday on the outdoor Meadow Stage. Tickets are $35 and available at icicle.org.

The Paperboys’ latest album, “Score,” exemplifies their eclectic and varied folk musical style, developed over 25 years together. Their style inspirations span from ska rhythm and mariachi horns to country folk rock that blends Mexican son huasteco and Irish jigs.



Jessica Drake:

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

