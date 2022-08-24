LEAVENWORTH — The Paperboys and Locarno are two bands with the same lead singer, Tom Landa. Both musical groups play at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. this Saturday on the outdoor Meadow Stage. Tickets are $35 and available at icicle.org.
The Paperboys’ latest album, “Score,” exemplifies their eclectic and varied folk musical style, developed over 25 years together. Their style inspirations span from ska rhythm and mariachi horns to country folk rock that blends Mexican son huasteco and Irish jigs.
Of their own music, The Paperboys are very descriptive of the many musical influences, and write on the band's website, paperboys.com, that “It rocks incredibly hard and is extremely danceable, but that is not to say it can't be mellow and slow and beautiful. It can be heartbreaking, but also joyous. It is never dark or angst ridden, and always full of hope.”
For the band Locarno, a Canadian Council Grant allowed Landa to delve deeper into Latin music with a study of traditional Mexican music in Veracruz, Mexico, in 2006 and then he returned to begin recording.
Since then, the band Locarno has honed in on their sound and incorporated more of their influences such as music from Columbia, African soukous, Mexican marimba music, Venezuelan joropo and Brazilian forro music.
Live shows feature Tom Landa on jarana and guitar; Kalissa Landa on violin; Robin Layne on marimba, congas and timbales; Pedro Mota on guitar and vocals; Aaron McKinney on bass; Liam MacDonald on drums, congas and pandeiro; Mark D’Angelo on trumpet; and Nick La Rivere on trombone.
The Paperboys
Spotify: 2,029 followers
Albums: Postcards, 2000; Dilapidated Beauty, 2003; The Road to Ellenside, 2005; Callithump, 2009; At Peace with One’s Ghost, 2014; Tenure, 2021; Score, 2021; Molinos, 2021; Live at Stockfisch Studio, 2022.
Label: Stockfisch Records/ Stony Plain/ Red House/ Cubbyhole/ Bonnier Music/ The Paperboys
Song: “Molinos”
Lyrics: “I can’t wait to fall down with you.”
Review: “Guinness with a tequila chaser while listening to an American jukebox.” —Tom Landa
Locarno
Spotify: 298 followers
Albums: Una Mas Y Ya Nos Vamos, 2011; Luz y Sombra, 2015.
Label: Jericho Beach Music/ Cubbyhold Records
Song: Cumbia Del Olvido
Lyrics: “Ay, ay, ay. Como duele el corazon de tanto ya sufrir por la falta de tu amor.”
Review: “Great songwriting, a respect for tradition, a searching musical curiosity, and virtuoso performance skills.” —CBCmusic.ca
