WENATCHEE — Artist Dan McConnell is best known for political cartoons (including for The Wenatchee World) and caricature portraits, but for the Pybus Art Alley exhibit this month, he is returning to the medium of oil paints for the first time since college in the 1970s.

The public reception is 5-7 p.m. during First Fridays, Oct. 7, at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee.



