WENATCHEE — Artist Dan McConnell is best known for political cartoons (including for The Wenatchee World) and caricature portraits, but for the Pybus Art Alley exhibit this month, he is returning to the medium of oil paints for the first time since college in the 1970s.
The public reception is 5-7 p.m. during First Fridays, Oct. 7, at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee.
“It’s an all-inclusive sensual experience to go back in time to the smells and prep of canvas, to stretch,” said McConnell.
It’s a real departure from the immediacy of cartooning for him. He said he “whips those out in an hour or two. These paintings will take me all the way down to the show to finish up.”
The Cashmere artist is applying techniques on raw canvas, such as coffee grounds mixed in paint and a print made of saran wrap with dark umbers and black oil paint for random texture.
He takes an abstract, layered approach to a destroyed vehicle as a metaphoric subject matter for the destruction of life in war — “for basic life that’s been totally disrupted,” he said, “It seems like cars are everywhere. There’s civilized society so it is associated, it’s ubiquitous in cultures around the world.”
Some of the artists who inspired McConnell for this oil painting include Romare Bearden, who he said has a combination of Robert Graves splattered technique and Paul Klee’s use of colors, “with these soft tender colors added perfectly; most were blues — he’d lay the paint on and then wipe it off, so splatter marks built up and got torn down until there’s a total rich texture. I’m inspired to try something in that vein.”
