"Cascadia: A More-Than-Human Experience" shows at 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee, from through Oct. 27 with a reception 5-7 p.m. on First Friday at the MAC Gallery.
"Since its release on March 1st, it has consistently made the Pacific Northwest Bookseller's Association bestseller list and is already into its second printing. We are also hearing that it is being used as a text at colleges, universities, and eco education organizations throughout the region," Sheffield wrote in a press release.
The following is an excerpt from the field guide.
Pygmy Short-Horned Lizard
(Phrynosama douglasii)
"You will have to be sharp-eyed to spy the grays and browns of sand, soil, and stone worn by Pygmy Short-horned Lizard, especially when they freeze in place to avoid detection or shimmy themselves into sand to escape the heat.
The adults are only about two to three inches long and have small nubs (or horns) pointed outward from the back of their smallish head and a round, flattened, spiky body edged by pointy scales.
Like other reptiles, they are ectothermic (cold-blooded), relying on their external environment to regulate their body temperature. Unlike most reptiles, however, who lay eggs, these females give live birth. Imagine holding seven tiny dragons, each as big as the tip of your pinkie, and you’ll understand why you might call this being magical. These little ones exist solely on a diet of ants, so wherever they are, an anthill or three will be close by.
The only place on the planet you will find this being is in Cascadia. Sadly, they have been extirpated from their former range in British Columbia but can still be found in other parts of the Shrub-steppe, and there are even some who live in the mountains where, as they hibernate under four to five inches of sand, they freeze solid like an ice pop, only to thaw in spring and crawl forth into the light."
