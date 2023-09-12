Cascadia Field Guide lizard

An illustration from "Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology and Poetry" by Emily Poole, "Pygmy Short-Horned Lizard," Scratchboard 2022.

WENATCHEE — "Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology and Poetry," was co-edited by Wenatchee Valley College professor Derek Sheffield, who also co-curated an exhibition at the WVC MAC Gallery.

"Cascadia: A More-Than-Human Experience" shows at 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee, from through Oct. 27 with a reception 5-7 p.m. on First Friday at the MAC Gallery.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

