L-Bow the Clown performs a fire show at the 2021 Cashmere Founders’ Days Parade. The event honoring Cashmere's history, held on the last Saturday of June each year, is one of Cashmere’s largest annual celebrations. Festivities this year start at 10 a.m. Friday and continue through Saturday, ending with the grand parade.
CASHMERE — Founders’ Days, Cashmere’s biggest event, starts this Friday and ends Saturday, culminating with the Crunch Pak Parade.
This year’s community celebration brings with it the return of the Ping Pong Ball Drop — after COVID-19 canceled the event last year — though some changes are in store. The helicopter traditionally used to drop the balls isn’t available this year, said Wendy Tankersley, Cashmere Chamber of Commerce interim manager. An alternative is in the works.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Friday, with events at Riverside Park and downtown Cashmere. The festival, which began in 1979, is put on by the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce and the Founders’ Days Committee.
Here is the schedule:
Friday
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Sidewalk sale
4-7 p.m.: Restaurant specials and food vendor row
4-7 p.m.: Carly Schoening performance
4-7 p.m.: Free kids activities including chalk art contest, make-and-take crowns and face painting
Saturday
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mission Street Car Show
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Kids Zone which includes scavenger hunt, face painting, mini golf
1 p.m.: Salmon Release Parade
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Sidewalk sale and food vendors
2 p.m.: Doane’s Valley Ping Pong Ball Drop
5 p.m.: Crunch Pak Grand Parade
“Come down,” Tankersley said. “Bring your family, enjoy the fun, family events and activities at Riverside (Park) and the car show downtown.”
Tankersley also said volunteers are still needed to help in the parade. People interested can send an email to info@cashmerechamber.org or call (509) 782-7404.
