WENATCHEE — The cast has been announced for Numerica Performing Arts Center's 2020 Hot August Nights production of "Pippin."
Auditions were held in January.
The lead cast includes:
Leading Player: Christina Jane Capehart
Pippin: Anthony Ieradi
Charlemagne: John Ryan
Lewis: Gary Lumsden
Fastrada: Tracy Trotter
Berthe: Matthew Pippin
Catherine: Ainsley Shearer
Theo: Ash Woods
Pippin is the story of a troupe of mysterious circus performers led by Leading Player, who narrates the story of Pippin, a prince searching for meaning and significance and what it means to lead an extraordinary life.
The musical is set for a two-week run Aug. 13-23 at the Numerica PAC. Tickets go on sale in April. The show is being produced by Don Fox Designs LLC and Jaime Donegan Productions.
— Cala Flamond, World staff