WENATCHEE — The cast has been announced for Numerica Performing Arts Center's 2020 Hot August Nights production of "Pippin."

Auditions were held in January.

The lead cast includes:

Leading Player: Christina Jane Capehart

Pippin: Anthony Ieradi

Charlemagne: John Ryan

Lewis: Gary Lumsden

Fastrada: Tracy Trotter

Berthe: Matthew Pippin

Catherine: Ainsley Shearer

Theo: Ash Woods

Pippin is the story of a troupe of mysterious circus performers led by Leading Player, who narrates the story of Pippin, a prince searching for meaning and significance and what it means to lead an extraordinary life.

The musical is set for a two-week run Aug. 13-23 at the Numerica PAC. Tickets go on sale in April. The show is being produced by Don Fox Designs LLC and Jaime Donegan Productions.

— Cala Flamond, World staff