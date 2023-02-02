WENATCHEE — Sonia “Sonny” Ramsey, has chosen more than 20 pieces of art to be installed in the front room of the freshly renovated Two Rivers Art Gallery for the month of February. Her subject matter includes flowers, animals and fruit in acrylics, and also artwork in stained glass.

For “First Fridays,” an open reception will be held at 5-8 p.m. at the art gallery, 102 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee. Jeannie McPhearson will play piano, and Goose Ridge wines will be served.



