The Leavenworth Village Voices can’t wait to share the joy and peace of Christmas with locals and visitors this season!
It is a landmark year for the community choir, with membership climbing to 45 singers and Larry Henderson directing for his 20th season.
The full choir performs only during the Christmas season, so make plans to catch one of their four concerts this December. A Thursday evening performance was added this year, sponsored by the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, to enable concert-goers to attend without battling Christmas Lighting traffic.
This year is especially meaningful to this group of singers as they honor Larry Henderson for his 20 years of directing and dedication. When most people are thinking of Easter and spring break, Henderson is already reviewing Christmas music for the upcoming season.
It would be no exaggeration to say it is a family affair for the Hendersons: Larry’s wife Carol is a long-time choir member in the soprano section, daughter Mariann Boyce records practice tracks for the sopranos and altos, and granddaughter Lexie performed as a guest artist in 2018 and will be performing a solo again this year. Daughter Renee Henderson, a computer programmer, assists the choir with its website.
The Leavenworth Village Voices deeply appreciates Larry’s musical talent, his approach to teaching developing singers, and the significant commitment he and his family have made year after year to the choir and to the spirit of Christmas in Leavenworth.
Music for this year’s concerts include traditional and new holiday favorites that will delight audience members of all ages. Christmas classics include a toe-tapping “Sleigh Ride,” a gorgeous variation of “Still, Still, Still” called “Still is the Night,” and an inspiring medley of Christmas carols requiring a little audience participation. Henderson has also selected new pop favorites for this year’s repertoire, such as an a cappella version of “This Christmas” and “Thankful,” a song with a powerful message made popular by Josh Groban.
Guest artists include pianist Jonathan Pinkerton, jazz duo Mary and Steve Sanders, the Bavarian Brass, and Lexie Boyce. The Leavenworth Village Voices Women’s Ensemble, a subset of the choir founded in 2015, will also perform. Jennifer Sidebottom will once again accompany the choir on piano and direct the Women’s Ensemble, for which she also arranges music.
Give yourself and your loved ones the gift of the Christmas spirit through music, while supporting this hard-working nonprofit organization. The performance is guaranteed to inspire and send the audience out the doors spreading the peace, hope, and love of the season.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 13, and 19 and 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Drive. Tickets may be purchased in advance by credit card at the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce (548-5807) or via cash or check at the door. Prices are $20 for an individual ticket and $50 for a family of four (two adults and one or more children). Children age 5 years and older are welcome to attend.
You may also hear the Leavenworth Village Voices perform in the gazebo during the final Christmas Lighting ceremony in Leavenworth on Dec. 22. Small groups of choir members will lead caroling in the streets in downtown Leavenworth during each of the Christmas Lighting Festival weekends.
For information about the Leavenworth Village Voices or how to contact them to sing at your special event, find them on Facebook or at leavenworthvillagevoices.org.
Allison Bergstrom is a member of the Leavenworth Village Voices.