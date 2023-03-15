LEAVENWORTH — A masterpiece opera on screen and a live chamber music concert come to Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, this weekend.

Lorengrin 7646s Photo Marty Sohl Met Opera.jpg

A scene from Wagner's "Lohengrin" with Tamara Wilson as Elsa, Christine Goerke as Ortrud, Günther Groissböck as King Heinrich, and Brian Mulligan as the King's Herald.

The opera is “Lohengrin” by Richard Wagner, screened by The Met: Live in HD, in the Snowy Owl Theater. The live cinema transmission starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15-$35 at icicle.org or by calling (509) 548-6347.

ICCA chamber music festival 2019 3 cropped.jpg

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts hosts a Chamber Music Festival in 2019. 
Marie Wang

Marie Wang 

violinist
Oksana Ezhokina Headshot Large.jpg

Oksana Ezhokina

pianist


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?