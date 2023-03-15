LEAVENWORTH — A masterpiece opera on screen and a live chamber music concert come to Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, this weekend.
The opera is “Lohengrin” by Richard Wagner, screened by The Met: Live in HD, in the Snowy Owl Theater. The live cinema transmission starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15-$35 at icicle.org or by calling (509) 548-6347.
Wagner’s breathtaking music is staged by director François Girard in a striking, atmospheric style. Tenor Piotr Beczała takes the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Two sopranos play a duchess and a sorceress who go head-to-head. A bass and bass-baritone singer performs as a power-hungry husband and a king.
The chamber music concert in the Canyon Wren Recital Hall is carried by pianist Oksana Ezhokina and violinist Marie Wang. The performance is 2 p.m. Sunday. The two instrumentalists play music by Amy Beach, Florence Price and Guillaume Lekeu. Tickets cost $15-$25.
Violinist Wang has performed with the Avalon String Quartet since its inception in 1995. The quartet has won awards from the Concert Artists Guild and other competitions, and was invited to performances at distinguished venues, such as Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall and the Library of Congress. Her solo recitals have been broadcast on National Public Radio. She is an associate professor of violin at Northern Illinois University.
Russian-born pianist Ezhokina tours on a concert series as a recitalist and chamber musician. As a soloist with the Seattle Symphony, Symphony Tacoma and University of Washington Symphony Orchestra, she also has long term collaborations with pianist Christina Dahl and Volta Piano Trio. A sought-after teacher, Ezhokina is chair of piano studies and associate professor of music at Pacific Lutheran University.
Ezhokina has been associated with the nonprofit Icicle Creek Center for the Arts for nearly 15 years, serving as artistic director of several flagship classical music programs.
