WENATCHEE — A northwest author's novel was published in time for the 90th anniversary of starting construction in 1933 on the Grand Coulee Dam — which is still the largest hydroelectric producer in the country.

Author Rebekah Anderson published her first novel, “The Grand Promise,” with Empty Bowl Press in 2022.



