WENATCHEE — A northwest author's novel was published in time for the 90th anniversary of starting construction in 1933 on the Grand Coulee Dam — which is still the largest hydroelectric producer in the country.
Author Rebekah Anderson published her first novel, “The Grand Promise,” with Empty Bowl Press in 2022.
Anderson is a third-generation Washingtonian and some of the novel is inspired by her own family history. The idea for the novel came on a road trip with her mother to the Grand Coulee Dam, which is still a popular tourist destination, and their nearby homestead in Bossburg.
“She (Anderson’s mother) told me the story of the town and how most buildings were gone when it flooded. It was surprising because the Grand Coulee Dam was downriver, and I started researching on this trip the publications of historical societies from interpretations in the area, photographs of people moving buildings on the back of trucks,” Anderson said. “I didn’t know about this history and the more I read about it, I found this story that needed to be told."
“It is primarily a character-driven story that is set in a historical basis, more than it is a detailed history,” she said.
The main characters of a father and son fall on different sides of the debate about building the dam. Author Finn Wilcox is one of many who reviewed the book and said it is “an epic love poem to the Northwest and all those who inhabit it.”
“That’s part of it. There’s a lot of references to the natural world in Washington state — things that we consider part of our history, like wine making, running an apple orchard, mining — all of these things that have built what we think of as Washington over the years, the generations. I really tried to bring the natural world alive,” Anderson said.
An estimated 7,000 workers were employed in the building of the Grand Coulee Dam.
“It’s a government public works project led by engineers at the Bureau of Reclamation federal agency. They contracted to hire physical construction …There was also restaurants and dance halls and movie theaters, grocery stores that filled up around the construction site to provide services to workers there,” Anderson said.
Some book reviews said the novel was inclusive.
“Yes, there were some pretty big impacts to the Native American community, including the salmon run was cut off. It was estimated a million salmon per year were caught in the Coulee area so that food source was no more after the dam was filled. There were also traditional sites along the river that were eventually flooded by the reservoir,” Anderson said.
The construction of the Grand Coulee Dam took nine years to complete until operations began in June 1942.
“It’s been around and part of our lives for a very long time,” Anderson said.
