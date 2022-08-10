LST "The Music Man"

Jeff Heminger, wearing a bow tie, stars as Harold Hill in Leavenworth Summer Theater's production of "The Music Man." Hill is a fast-talking traveling salesman who rolls into a quiet town with plans to pull an elaborate con or two and then skip town before the townspeople catch on.

 Provided photo/ Leavenworth Summer Theater

Leavenworth Summer Theater caps off a run of “The Music Man” with four more performances.

The classic musical of the Golden Age premiered in 1957 and ran for more than three years on Broadway, while winning the first Grammy for Best Original Cast Album. Composer Meredith Wilson called it "an Iowan's attempt to pay tribute to his home state," and he wrote over 40 songs in eight years for the score. The movie adaptation was released in 1962 with actor Robert Preston reprising the role of Harold Hill, and it was nominated for six Academy Awards.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

