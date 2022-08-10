Jeff Heminger, wearing a bow tie, stars as Harold Hill in Leavenworth Summer Theater's production of "The Music Man." Hill is a fast-talking traveling salesman who rolls into a quiet town with plans to pull an elaborate con or two and then skip town before the townspeople catch on.
Leavenworth Summer Theater caps off a run of “The Music Man” with four more performances.
The classic musical of the Golden Age premiered in 1957 and ran for more than three years on Broadway, while winning the first Grammy for Best Original Cast Album. Composer Meredith Wilson called it "an Iowan's attempt to pay tribute to his home state," and he wrote over 40 songs in eight years for the score. The movie adaptation was released in 1962 with actor Robert Preston reprising the role of Harold Hill, and it was nominated for six Academy Awards.
In LST’s production, Jeff Heminger appreciates that the main character is “all performance, he’s all confidence and jumps right into a scene like he first comes into the town of River City to sing 'Trouble'— a barn-burner with lots of words. It’s not until later in the show he lets his guard down and we see some cracks. He becomes more of a real person.”
Three weeks before rehearsals, Heminger began preparing for the role with a script and music, tackling songs like "Trouble" first thing to have as much memorized as possible. He says people say the part is perfect for him as a music guy, since he started in LST’s pit orchestra with the show “Carousel” in 1998 and then played mostly clarinet, some saxophone, guitar and banjo for 10 summer seasons until auditioning for stage roles.
But the Harold Hill character isn’t the music man he claims to be; he’s a traveling con man, fooling a small town of people into buying band instruments. Heminger says Wenatchee is bigger than River City, but there’s a similar charming, small-town feeling “where everybody kinda knows each other, and if something happens it’s hard to keep a secret.”
Heminger met his wife Susan at LST in 2007 while performing “The Will Rogers Follies,” and now they perform with their five children who are cast in “The Sound of Music” and “The Music Man” this year. He says theater is part of the family DNA, and it’s really fun to get them involved.
In LST’s season, there are many great roles for child actors, and Heminger enjoys performing the song “The Sadder but Wiser Girl” with Mason Atwood who plays Marcellus, as there is fun choreography and harmonies for the two who have shared a lot of stage time together in the past.
“'The Music Man' is definitely one of my favorite shows of all time,” says Heminger. “It’s well-written, charming, funny, great music — just smiling and laughing from start to finish.”
