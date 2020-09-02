Wenatchee
Art exhibit opens Friday at Pybus market
The work of Wenatchee Valley artist Sasha Syssoeva will be displayed in the Public Public Market board room throughout September. It is open to the public for viewing.
An opening event is planned for Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Syssoeva is a classically trained artist who studied in Russia. According to her website, sashasyssoeva.com, she realized, after becoming a Christian, that art is an important way to understand God and his work.
"Through my paintings I try to bring God's glories into sharper focus for myself and people around me," she writes on her site. "Like for many generations of artists before me, my goal is to express and to re-establish Christian worldview and bring it back into modern visual arts.
For more information about Friday's opening, call the Pybus office at 888-3900.
— Marco Martinez, World features editor