A Wenatchee author is being featured in a chapter of a newly released book on self-care. Writer Jeanne Zornes shares a story about donating over 1,000 baby quilts in the book, “Making Me Time: 101 Stories About Self-Care and Balance.”
The book was released on Feb. 15 and is a part of a storytelling series called “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”
Zornes’ chapter on sewing, “Patched-Together Positives,” tells a story about helping families in need which she hopes “inspires other quilters to share their craft in similar ways,” according to a Chicken Soup news release.
The book can be found online at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and at chickensoup.com.