Chelan
Flamenco night at Ruby Theatre
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will bring her Flores de Verano performance to the Ruby Theatre in Chelan on June 25.
Music and dancing starts at 8 a.m. General admission is $25, front row seating is $40, and children’s tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at wwrld.us/flamenco.
Musician Diego Amador Jr. is also scheduled to sing and play guitar at the event. A native of Seville, Spain, he was born into a family considered flamenco royalty. His father is the celebrated Flamenco pianist Diego Amador, and his uncles Rafael and Raimundo Amador were the founders of the popular Flamenco band Pata Negra.
Fuentes was born in Seattle to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish ancestry. According to her website, savannahf.com, she tours the Western states annually. She has studied with many notable flamenco artists including Guadiana, Joaquin Grilo, Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru and Isabel Bayon. She attributes her formation as an artist to her most significant mentor, Sara de Luis.
— Luke Hollister, World staff