LEAVENWORTH —Icicle Creek Center for the Arts is hosting multiple virtual art series as part of its Light the Path summer celebration.
Light the Path is marking the 25th anniversary of Icicle Creek Center for the Arts with a fundraising campaign that has a goal of $75,000. The organization's biggest fundraising events of the year have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's a rundown of the virtual offerings this summer:
Spotlight Classical Concert Series
Virtual classical performances will be streamed on YouTube, including:
- Christina Dahl, piano — June 21 at 1 p.m.
- Meta Weiss and David Requiro, cellos — June 28 at 1 p.m.
- Chamber Institute Alumni — July 5 at 1 p.m.
Bright Light Educational Series
Weekly virtual music and art lessons from local artists, including:
- Music as a Conversation with Rhia Foster
- Art with Austin J. Smith
Starlight Local Band Series
Concerts livestreamed to Facebook with regional groups including:
- The 509s, 7 p.m. June 25. The feel-good band features Mike Bills on guitar and vocals, Joe Guimond on bass and vocal and Aaron Parrot on drums. Formerly known as Velvet Elvis, the 509s deliver an upbeat mix of classic rock, country, swing and oldies from the past 50 years.
- The PreFunc, 7 p.m. July 9. Wenatchee's No. 1 party band plays a mix of classic rock hits and party songs. Members include Dave Ryles, John Lippert, Aaron Gale, Eric Frank, Michael Hopkins and Paul Mares.
- Vince & Rhia, 7 p.m. July 23. Vince Allis on guitar and Rhia Foster on vocals combine to form a smooth-sounding combo, with their eclectic repertoire skimming across multiple music genres. Hearing is believing.
To learn more, including how to donate to Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, visit icicle.org/light.