Wenatchee
Learn how to weave a basket with pine needles
Basket appreciators or anyone looking to test their creative weaving skills can head over to the Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery on Saturday for a pine needle weaving class.
Rachel Courtney and Chad Yenney will instruct the class, walking students through how to weave pine needles with waxed linen.
Materials are provided as a part of the $40 sign-up cost. The class goes from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Collapse gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Additional information can be found at prettynicecreations.com/event.