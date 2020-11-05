Write on The River will host a virtual workshop on outdoor-based writing. The Saturday gathering will take place via Zoom.

Editors Elizabeth Dodd and Derek Sheffield will lead the workshop, according to a Write on River press release. Both editors work for the online journal Terrain.org.

Attendees looking to have their work critiqued anonymously can email writings under 200 words to wotrcomp@gmail.com.

The virtual workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. and costs $25. Tickets can be purchased at writeontheriver.org. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants prior to the workshop.

Write on the River will donate funds raised from the event to the Wenatchee River Institute.

