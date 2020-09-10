NCW
NCW Libraries is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the library district celebrates the varied contributions of Latinx and Hispanic individuals to the United States.
NCW Libraries will highlight Latinx authors, illustrators and creators through a series of blogposts, social media content, book recommendations, take-home craft kits and more.
Originally established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week, the cultural celebration was expanded to a 30-day period by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. The start of the celebration coincides with the independence days of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence in September.
Check out ncwlibraries.org throughout the month to find information and resources about Fiestas Patrias and other independence days, Latinx experiences, food and cookbooks, as well as information and suggestions for Latinx books and authors.
— Michelle McNiel,
NCW Libraries