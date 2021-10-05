Icicle Center for the Arts’ new season of “The Met Opera: Live in HD” restarts Saturday with Modest Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov” transmitted via satellite to the Snowy Owl Theater from New York’s Metropolitan Opera.
Tickets are on sale now. A season pass for all 10 shows is $190. Advance tickets for individual shows are $22 for adults and $12 for students. Prices increase to $24 and $14 at the door. Tickets for youths 12 and under cost $5. Seating is general admission, no reserved seating is available.
All guests will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Shows start at 9:55 a.m. at the Snowy Owl Theater, with the exception of the March 26 show, which begins at 9 a.m.. Shows typically run between three and four hours.
Here's the season schedule:
Saturday: "Boris Godunov"
Oct. 23: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones"
Dec. 4: "Eurydice"
Jan. 1: "Cinderella"
Jan. 29: "Rigoletto"
March 12: "Ariadne auf Naxos"
March 26: "Don Carlos"
May 7: "Turandot"
May 21: "Lucia di Lammermoor"
June 4: "Hamlet"
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit icicle.org or call (509) 548-6347.
