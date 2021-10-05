Icicle Center for the Arts’ new season of “The Met Opera: Live in HD” restarts Saturday with Modest Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov” transmitted via satellite to the Snowy Owl Theater from New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

Tickets are on sale now. A season pass for all 10 shows is $190. Advance tickets for individual shows are $22 for adults and $12 for students. Prices increase to $24 and $14 at the door. Tickets for youths 12 and under cost $5. Seating is general admission, no reserved seating is available.

All guests will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Shows start at 9:55 a.m. at the Snowy Owl Theater, with the exception of the March 26 show, which begins at 9 a.m.. Shows typically run between three and four hours.

Here's the season schedule:

  • Saturday: "Boris Godunov"
  • Oct. 23: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones"
  • Dec. 4: "Eurydice"
  • Jan. 1: "Cinderella"
  • Jan. 29: "Rigoletto"
  • March 12: "Ariadne auf Naxos"
  • March 26: "Don Carlos"
  • May 7: "Turandot"
  • May 21: "Lucia di Lammermoor"
  • June 4: "Hamlet"

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit icicle.org or call (509) 548-6347.

Join the online forum