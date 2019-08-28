This week: School has started again, but we can squeeze in a couple more outdoor events to make it seem like summer is still going strong …
Comedy at The Grizzly with Adam Ray
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Red Lion Hotel, Wenatchee, rottenapplepresents.com, $20-$30
Check out the last of Rotten Apple’s comedy shows of the summer with stand-up comic Adam Ray. Born and raised in Seattle, Ray has been on HBO, Netflix and Comedy Central. He writes and produces original sketches and is a regular on The Adam Carolla Podcast. If you can’t make Thursday’s show, he will be at Campbell’s in Chelan Friday and Saturday.
Outdoor summer theater in late bloom
Time is winding down on the outdoor summer theater performances. If you haven’t gotten your fill of “The Sound of Music”, “Pirates of Penzance” or “Hello Dolly!” in Leavenworth or “The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry” or “Perry Hotter & The High School Musical” in Chelan, this week is your last chance. Check out times and ticket availability online at leavenworthsummertheater.org and theaterunderthestars.org.
Chelan County Fair exhibits due Wednesday ...
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, free
Unusual-shaped vegetables, giant flowers, homebrew and wine, charcoal and pastels, sculpture and photography … If you’ve grown or made something you think will compete for bragging rights, now is the time to test the theory. Entries in the Chelan County Fair are due Wednesday.
Check the fair book, wwrld.us/chelan countyfairbook, for details on whatever it is you think will bring home a blue ribbon.
… Chelan County Fair fun starts Sept. 4
9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 9 a.m.-6 pm. Sept. 8, Chelan County Fairgrounds, Cashmere, $8-$10 general admission, plus carnival tickets, chelancountyfair.com
Live music of all kinds, a rodeo, Dachshund Dash, mutton busting, prize animals, food, carnival rides and all sorts of fun are to be had at the Chelan County Fair. The annual gathering has something for everyone, even if you don’t get to bring home bragging rights on that giant zucchini and heirloom tomato. Check out the music schedule and the local performers in this year’s Fair’s Got Talent contest. And country artist Joe Diffie is the headliner for Friday’s concert.
Auditions coming for ‘Matilda’
3:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-13, Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” is Wenatchee School District’s all-district musical this year, open to all Wenatchee students, from grades 2 through 12. Auditions are after school at the high school, with different days slated for different age groups. Check the Facebook page, wwrld.us/matilda, for details and links to forms. Washington Elementary School third-grade teacher Dave Williams is taking on the role of the dreaded headmistress Miss Trunchbull. The rest of the cast … to be determined. Performances start Nov. 14. Tickets will go on sale in October.
Junior Rangers ceremony and a movie
9 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 E. Highway 2, East Wenatchee
Children who have completed their qualifications to become a Junior Ranger take the ceremonial oath and then the crowd settles down at the amphitheater to enjoy a movie under the stars, all for free — though a Discover Pass is required for parking. Bring a blanket, popcorn and beverages. Call 884-8702 to confirm showtimes and movie details.