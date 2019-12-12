This week: Miracles and music, fundraisers and festivities, ice and inspiration. Need we say more. Here’s the rundown:
‘Christmas through the Decades’ figure skating
4:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, iFiber Rink, Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $10 age 13 and up, $5 age 3-12, at the door or in The Rink office
See members of the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club show off their talent, skating to Christmas favorites from every era.
‘The Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., $18-$37, numericapac.org
Join the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra and Fabulous Feet Dance Studio in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s magical classic first performed in 1892, set on Christmas Eve at the Silberhaus house. See what happens when a young German girl dreams of a Nutcracker prince battling a Mouse King. In addition to the wonderful music, it features amazing costumes and sets, dancers of all ages, lighting effects and aerial performers. The dance side of the production is led by Melissa Miller Port and Tracy Trotter of Fabulous Feet Dance Studio. Symphony music director and conductor Nikolas Caoile leads the orchestra.
Playing for Christmas Dinner with 509s and more
8 p.m. Saturday, The Vogue, 117 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, donations for Lake Chelan Food Bank, 664-4077
This musical fundraiser for the Lake Chelan Food Bank started 12 years ago when Kelly Bainbridge and Joe Guimond of the local soul band Brothers from Different Mothers wanted to use their music to do something good for the community. Joe’s son John had started the No Empty Bowls fundraiser in Chelan in the late 1990s, so doing something for the food bank seemed to be a great way to continue his work. The Brothers hosted the event through Christmas 2016 when Kelly’s health was failing. After losing Kelly, The 509s carried on the event — featuring Mike Bills on guitar and vocals, Aaron Parrott on drums and vocals and Guimond on bass and vocals. They will be joined by Bob Soost on sax and Bob Hougham on trumpet. Special musical guests might join in as well. For those who wish to support the cause but are unable to attend, donations may be left at The Vogue before or after the event.
Old Time Radio Show’s ‘Miracle on 34th Street’
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Numerica Performing Arts Center, $13-$23, numericapac.org; must be 5 or older to be part of the live studio audience
Take a step back to the 1940s-style radio hour and be part of the live studio audience as local performers under the direction of Danielle Schafer-Cloke bring the classic “Miracle on 34th Street” story to the stage. In this live musical radio play, actors juggle different parts, throwing their voices and racing to different microphones on the stage to re-create the memorable characters for the viewing and listening audience. It includes live sponsor spots, the use of period microphones and a sound-effects crew to tell the story of what happens when a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle. For those who can’t make it, listen to the live broadcast on KOHO 101 FM. If you miss it, or want to experience it again, tune in at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve for another broadcast.
Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus’ Holiday Concert and Sing-along
2 p.m. Saturday, Omak Performing Arts Center, 20 S. Cedar, Omak, $10-$12, free for age 14 and under, at the door or ovocmusic.org
Sing along with Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus to familiar holiday pieces chosen by chorus director Jonathan McBride, including traditional carols such as “Deck the Hall” and “O Christmas Tree,” lesser known tunes like “Christmas Time is Here” from A Charlie Brown Christmas, “Once Upon a December” from Anastasia and more. Orchestra leader Matt Brown has an ambitious program with “A Rhapsody on Christmas Carols” and “It’s the Holiday Season.” Plus, the chorus joins the orchestra for three pieces, “The Hallelujah Chorus,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and the sing-along medley of carols, “Holiday Favorites.”
Wicklines’ Down Home Family Christmas
7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $12-$24, icicle.org
The Wickline Group returns for its Christmas series, featuring upbeat, down home family Christmas tunes. The Wickline Group is comprised of Bob Wickline (lead vocals, guitar, drums); his wife Lynda (vocals and percussion); daughters Mandi and Marcee (vocals); Karla Jo Tupper (vocals, flute, penny whistle, recorder); Dave Thomas (vocals, lead guitar, mandolin, flute); Sherman Hayes (bass); and Dave Michalski (drums). The group has had seven singles on the national charts, seven albums, six ski music videos, and the band’s productions have been seen or heard on numerous local/national radio and television programs.
Affiniti Celtic Christmas
7 p.m. Wednesday, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $20-$28, numericapac.org
Ireland’s Emer Barry (soprano), Mary McCague (violinist) and Teresa O’Donnell (harpist) bring their Celtic style to Wenatchee, offering a fusion of classical Christmas music with Irish flair — and humor. Expect to hear beloved Irish songs such as “You Raise Me Up” and “Danny Boy” and Affiniti’s chart-topping version of “O Holy Night.” For information, go to affinitimusic.com.