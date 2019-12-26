This week: Music, exercise, brain teasers are all on tap this week. Time to unwind and make your plans for 2020. Happy New Year!
‘Champagne Sunday’ — the band
3-6 p.m. Saturday, Basel Cellars, 217 Ninth St., Suite A, Leavenworth
This singer/songwriter married duo, Jessi and Jared Fredeen, bring their “Pearl Jam meets Bette Midler” sound with a message of love and inclusion, imperfection and triumph. Based in Tacoma, they play an average of 170 shows a year, offering an upbeat, roller coaster show with gypsy punk rock, tear-jerkers and foot-stompers. They also performed at Basel Cellars in October. The tasting room is one of six in the newly renovated Tumwater Building, which also houses a new restaurant and tea room cafe. For more about the band, go to champagnesunday.com.
First Day Hike
11 a.m. -3 p.m. Wednesday, Lake Wenatchee State Park, Leavenworth, 763-3101
A brisk, 2-mile snowshoe trek accompanied by volunteers and park staff is a great way to welcome in the new year. Meet at the reservation booth at the park’s north entrance.
The route will head to the river, then proceed up river to North Beach, along the shore and back into the woods. Shorter hike options are available. No parking pass is required Wednesday, part of the State Parks free days. Guided hikes also are planned at 1 p.m. every Saturday in January and February. A Sno-Park Pass will be required for those trips. Bring your own showshoes, though a limited number are available to rent. Call ahead to reserve a pair.
Trivia Night at the Library
7 p.m. Friday, Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, free, ncrl.org, 662-5021
Round up the troops from their post-Christmas sugar stupor and head to the library for some brain gymnastics in the form of a trivia competition.
Bring your own team — two to eight people per team — or join a team when you arrive — and be prepared to put to use all that knowledge you’ve been collecting through the years.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library, which means brain food and prizes are included.
A Tuna Christmas & Friends
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $12-$24, iciclearts.org, 548-6347
The big holiday might have passed, but you can still get in some laughs with the Wacky Christmas characters from Tuna, Texas, crazy commercials, Christmas songs and music from the valley’s best musicians. The performance is staged in an intimate setting in which audience members sit comfortably at tables with friends and enjoy festive drinks.
Rook-Land Bridge
6-8 p.m. Friday, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, free, pybuspublicmarket.org, 888-3900
Wenatchee musicians Albert Rookard and Raquel Norland provide a mix of contemporary, classic and original music for this week’s Friday Night Music at Pybus.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff