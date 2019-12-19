This week: The season is upon us, so those who want to ramp things up, you have plenty of opportunities to take in the sights and sounds. For those who want to step back and chill, those options are available, too. Your call. Either way, here’s wishing you a Merry, Merry Christmas!
53rd Annual Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Festivities
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, downtown Leavenworth, free, leavenworth.org
If you’re willing to brave the traffic, this is the final weekend of Leavenworth’s Christmas Lighting Ceremony that includes a countdown to the lighting of more than half a million lights downtown. For those who want to avoid the big crowd and don’t mind seeing the switch flipped — the lights already are shining — head to town Friday evening. Music at the gazebo starts at 4 p.m. with Beth Whitney. St. Nick and entourage arrives at 4:30 p.m. and music continues with performances by some high school bands and choirs, followed at 7 p.m. by Gavin McLaughlin. The actual lighting ceremony is at 4:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, but be aware that getting there on time, especially Saturday, can be tricky, so leave early. Sunday typically isn’t quite as busy. Events at the gazebo start at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday leading up to the Lantern Parade and lighting ceremony. For details, go to leavenworth.org. A host of other events are happening on all three nights.
Holiday Lights Map 2019
Driving tour of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee holiday displays, wenatcheeworld.com/holidaylights
For those who haven’t taken the tour yet, or those who have and want to see even more, area residents who have decked their halls for the holidays are inviting you to check out their displays. Last week’s Go! section included a list of 20 or so homes. At least eight more have been added to the online map since then, including the Halstrom family’s “Santa’s Night Out” at 38 Martin Place in Wenatchee and Marilyn Sterley’s blue and white tribute to police officers and veterans at 624 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
To plot your route, go to wenatcheeworld.com/holidaylights.
Cashmere Museum & Gift Shop
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Monday, Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village, 600 Cotlets Way, Cashmere, $5 admission for museum, free for children 6 and under, cashmeremuseum.org
Get away from the hustle and bustle, find cool local items and support the museum with gift shop purchases. Just an idea if you’re looking for something for that hard-to-shop-for person on your list.
Drop-in Art Class
10:30 a.m. Saturday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, free, wvmcc.org
Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” gets the inspiration credits for a drop-in ornament-making art class. The class is designed for children age 4 to 11 and their guardians. The museum’s artist in residence, Maria Gonzalez, will provide the instruction in the museum’s Coyote Corner.
Magical Strings of Celtic Yuletide
7:30 p.m Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Icicle Creek Center for The Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $14,-$24, icicle.org
Three generations of the Boulding family provide the strings and more while the Tara Academy Irish Dancers add the dancing to create a festive gala of Celtic music, dance, storytelling, juggling, colorful costumed processional and songs of the season.
Philip and Pam Boulding founded Magical Strings in 1978, the same year they began the Celtic Yuletide Concerts with their family. Once called the “Von Trapps of the Northwest,” their love of music is embraced by their now five grown children and six grandchildren, featuring Celtic harps, dulcimers, concertina, accordion, cello, whistles and harmonium.
‘Elf’ on the Big Screen
2 p.m. Saturday, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., $3, numericapac.org
See this classic holiday movie on the Numerica Performing Arts Center’s big screen that shares the story of Buddy, who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy (Will Ferrell) travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. Two other classics are set for Sunday. At 4 p.m. is “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney. At 7 p.m. is “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with Chevy Chase as head of the Griswold clan who is determined, despite the odds, of having a fun-filled, old-fashioned Christmas.