7th annual Wenatchee Valley Sportsmen Show
Noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Town Toyota Center, 1100 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $5-$9, shyulerproductions.com, towntoyotacenter.com
Learn to cook venison stroganoff and porcupine meatballs, see spectacular antlers, tie some fishing flies, practice calling an elk, meet some wild animals and take the kids fishing. Also, check out the latest outdoor gear, talk to the guides and pick up ideas for your next outdoor adventure.
Best of ‘People of Our Past’
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, free with museum admission
Catch up on some local history with the dramatized versions of local historical figures portrayed by local actors in a series of recordings of past performances of the museum’s “People of our Past” living history programs. The films will play continuously throughout the day. Performances include local historical figures David Thompson, Belle Culp Reeves and Ed Ferguson.
Alainna MacPherson signs books at Ye Olde Bookshoppe
5-8 p.m. Friday, Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St., Wenatchee, free, alainnamapherson.com
Alainna MacPherson’s fourth book, “The Chase,” was published last month. It’s the second part of her Young Adult paranormal series. She also has written a TV pilot, two feature scripts and a short. Find out how she’s doing all that between changing diapers and helping kids catch the school bus on time. Get a book signed and get inspired.
‘Stayin’ Alive’
4-8 p.m. Saturday, Yodelin Broth Co. & Beer Garden, 633 Front St., Leavenworth, free
Saturday is all about ‘Stayin Alive’ with an awareness and fundraiser for the Northwest Avalanche Center. Get a free avalanche awareness class at 4 p.m., enjoy live music at 5 p.m. and a raffle at 6 p.m. All raffle proceeds and 5% from the beer and food sales go to the NWAC. For event details, visit the Facebook page for Yodelin or NWAC.
14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour 2020
7 p.m. Saturday, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $7-$17, icicle.org, 548-6347
Watch 11 films from across the world that embody the spirit of fly fishing — adventure combined with conservation and education. Anglers young and old, novice and experienced, will see cartwheeling steelhead, pristine Australian coastlines, fish brought back from the brink of ruin to jungle streams laden with aggressive fish — and more. Doors open at 6.
‘Indian Country, A Diverse Living Culture’
7 p.m. Thursday, Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., Leavenworth, donation, wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, 548-0181
Colville Confederated Tribal member Julie Edwards will talk about the history of local tribes, the difficulties experienced by native tribes and traditional, religious and cultural practices that impact the lives of native people locally. The discussion is in the Red Barn. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a community social, with beer and wine for sale from local vendors. The presentation starts at 7 p.m.
‘The Love List’ dinner theater
6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Pastime Brewery, 1307 Main St., Oroville, $50 includes dinner, dessert, show, 476-3007, 429-8051
“Be careful what you wish for” is one of the lessons in store for Leon and Bill in this comedy written by Norm Foster, directed by Douglas Leese and presented with dinner and dessert as part of a dinner theater spectacular at The Pastime Brewery. In the play, the two men make a list of the ideal woman’s 10 best qualities. When one actually shows up who fits the bill, they learn their list could do with a few revisions. The house opens an hour before dinner and the show starts an hour after dinner.
Columbia Chorale presents ‘Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness’
7:30 p.m. Friday, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $10-$25, numericapac.org, wenatcheecolumbiachorale.com
More than 70 local performers, with help from the Eastmont High School chamber and jazz choirs, perform a mix of Broadway tunes, an African freedom song, a hymn setting and other pieces pertinent to the theme. The chorale, formally organized in 1983, is directed by Mike Hibbett.
