This week: Yes, the Super Bowl is Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Miami. We care, but it’s not as if Russell Wilson and crew were involved. On the upside, it frees up valuable energy, giving you an opportunity to refocus, reach out … go to a hockey game, a concert, art workshop, play or the opera. Or do it all. The days are getting longer. All you have to do is keep moving and soon spring will have sprung.
Pat Coast
6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Tastebuds Coffee and Wine, 212 Fifth St., Suite B, Wenatchee, no cover, 888-2783 for reservations
Sit back, have dinner, enjoy some wine and listen to some solid guitar, a mix of Americana, neofolk, classics and blues.
Get Lit: Jewelry
6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., 888-6240, $30 for members, $35 nonmembers, includes supplies, glass of wine, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
This workshop, for adults only, demonstrates soldering, circuitry and basic jewelry making to create a brass and LED pendant or earrings.
Foxgloves at McGlinn’s
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, McGlinn’s Public House, 111 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, free
Seattle songwriting duo Gregory Rawlins and Mike Surber, who are Foxgloves, have been working together for 15 years, releasing albums that span blues, bluegrass, Americana and psychedelic rock. They sing about topics ranging from road trips to marriage and divorce. They’ve been traveling the Northwest, spent several days in Wenatchee in August and now are circling back once more for a two-night show.
Stitch N Bitch Movie Night
5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sew-Creative Sewing & Vacuum, 1139 Princeton Ave., behind JCPenney and Target, $45 includes dinner, movie, craft materials
This is the first movie, discussion, craft and dinner event hosted by Sew Creative, which hints that it might not be the last. Normally hosting sewing and quilt-making classes, this time around, the sewing project, a ruffled cuff bracelet, is preceded by a movie, “The Dressmaker” and discussion that goes with it. Dinner is pizza, Caesar salad and brownies. For more on the event, or for other events, check out the Facebook page.
‘Brigadoon’
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Feb. 6-8, Cascade High School Auditorium, 10190 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $5-$12
Cascade High School students present the musical about two hunters who get lost in the Scottish woods and find themselves in a village that rises out of the mists one day every 100 years. According to the Facebook post on the play, this is the 25th show for drama teachers Mandi Wickline and Ted Fredericks.
Wenatchee Wild’s Guns N Hoses Night
5 p.m. Saturday, Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $10-$25, wenatcheewildhockey.com
Before the Wenatchee Wild take on the Coquitlam Express — which starts at 7:05 p.m. — firefighters and law enforcement officers face off on the ice for fun and bragging rights. The evening includes a youth jersey giveaway (for the first 1,000 kids) and special “Guns N Hoses” jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Guns N Hoses Foundation. Some other intriguing auction items are included as well.
Down North
7:30 p.m. Friday, Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., $22, numericapac.org
Andon Hiltner will get the concert started Friday, with his folky, funk-ruck, soul and rhythm & blues brand of Aloha Fusion before turning over the stage to Seattle-based soul punk band Down North for the main event. Frontman Anthony Briscoe, with his spotlight-stealing ballet-trained dance moves, combines a style and emotional impact reminiscent of Prince. He gets some help from psychedelic-jazz guitarist Nick Quiller, bassist Brandon Storms and drummer Conrad Real. This is one of the Black Box events where the usually large Numerica PAC stage is turned into an intimate venue providing an intimate experience.
‘Porgy and Bess’ from The Met
9:55 a.m. Saturday, Snowy Owl Theater, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $5-$24, icicle.org, 548-6347
Described as America’s “folk opera” when it was written in 1935, with music by the Gershwins, James Robinson directs this story of Porgy, a disabled beggar, sung by Eric Owens, and his love for the drug-addicted Bess, portrayed by Angel Blue. The cast that also includes Donovan Singletary as fisherman Jake, Golda Schultz as his wife Clara, Latonia Moore as the widow Serena, Frederick Ballentine as drug dealer Sportin’ Life, Alfred Walker as the brutal stevedore Crown, and Denyce Graves as Maria, town matriarch and operator of the local cook-shop. The songs include “Summertime,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Bess, You Is My Woman Now,” “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin,” and “My Man’s Gone Now.”
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff